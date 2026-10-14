30% Pay Hike Or Bedtime With Toddler? Parent's Career Dilemma Sparks Debate On Reddit

A working parent's decision to turn down a promotion with a 30% pay rise to spend more time with their toddler has sparked a discussion on Reddit about career ambitions, financial security and family life.

The parent said the director-level role would have brought an additional $35,000 in annual pay but required regular travel and an hour-long commute. Despite the significant salary increase, they decided to remain in their remote job to avoid missing their three-year-old daughter's bedtime routine.

Parent Turns Down Promotion With 30% Pay Rise

In a post on Reddit's r/jobs community, the user said they had been offered a director-level position, describing it as a major step up in their career. However, the travel requirements and commute prompted them to reconsider the opportunity.

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Instead, they chose to stay in their current mid-level remote role, which they described as an “invisible” position with a predictable workload. The job allows them to close their laptop at 5 PM and spend the evening with their daughter, including dressing her in dinosaur pyjamas before bedtime.

The decision was shaped in part by the parent's own childhood experiences. They said their mother worked two jobs and, although she ensured the family had a roof over their heads, she was constantly exhausted. The parent felt they had largely raised themselves as a result.

After having a daughter, they promised themselves they would not become an “absent ghost” in her childhood. However, the decision has left them questioning whether prioritising family time came at too great a financial cost.

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Financial Pressure Fuels Career Concerns

The parent acknowledged that rising grocery and rent costs had made the decision harder to accept. They worried that turning down the additional income meant sacrificing a significant opportunity to improve their family's financial security.

They also questioned whether choosing a less demanding role could limit their future career prospects, describing the decision as potentially putting themselves on the “mommy track”.

The post reflects a dilemma faced by some working parents: how to balance professional advancement and financial stability with the desire to be present during their children's early years.

How Did Reddit Users React?

Several Reddit users supported the decision, arguing that career opportunities could arise again while the time spent raising young children could not be recovered.

One commenter shared their experience of turning down a higher-paying job that would have involved a longer commute and more work.

“I'm doing a 60k job when I could be doing 80k,” the commenter wrote, explaining that the lower-paying role was just seven minutes from home and involved less work.

“I didn't realize until I took this job how miserable my last two jobs made me,” they added.

Another commenter, who had experience managing a team, said they had seen the benefits of prioritising family time over professional advancement.

A different user cautioned that the parent should avoid making their daughter feel responsible for the financial sacrifice. They argued that, provided the family could meet its needs, the child would be more likely to remember the time spent together than the money that might have been earned.

“I think that as long as you can get by, you've done what's best for your child,” the commenter wrote.

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Other responses offered a more measured perspective, noting that the decision would depend on the family's financial circumstances and whether the current income was sufficient to cover essential expenses.

The discussion highlights the competing pressures working parents face when weighing a higher salary and career progression against time with their children.

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