Bengaluru Employee Under PIP Denied Leave To Visit Parents During Dussehra, Turns To Reddit

A Bengaluru-based employee has turned to Reddit for advice after their manager allegedly denied a two-day leave request to visit their family during Dussehra, citing their ongoing Performance Improvement Plan (PIP).

Sharing the situation on the developersIndia subreddit, the employee said they had been working at a retail-based company in Bengaluru for four months. Their interactions with the manager, they added, had largely remained limited to professional matters.

The employee said they had booked tickets to travel to their hometown for the Dussehra holidays the previous week, spending Rs 5,000 on the booking. However, during a subsequent performance review, the manager placed them on a PIP, citing concerns over their output and performance.

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The employee later approached the manager to request two days off to spend time with their family during the festival. However, the request was reportedly rejected, with the manager stating that leave could not be approved while the employee was on a PIP.

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The employee also pointed out that they had not received any written confirmation regarding the PIP. They further claimed that this was not the first time their leave request had been rejected by the manager.

According to the Reddit post, a similar situation had occurred previously, when the employee was not on a PIP. The employee said they were particularly distressed because they had not visited their hometown for a long time, while their parents were looking forward to their arrival.

The post asked the Reddit community for advice on whether to cancel the trip or go home as planned.

Reddit Users React To Employee's Situation

Some Reddit users encouraged the employee to think carefully about the PIP before deciding whether to travel home for Dussehra.

One user wrote, “Don't go home OP if you want the job badly. If not, then only go. Anyway, you will not be able to enjoy that time of leave. I would say try applying everywhere asap and try to switch, but if you want to keep your job, I would say cancel the tickets.”

Another user commented, “Its just my opinion in ur place I would have gone home. Looks like they are aiming to get u removed that feels rhe end goal.”

“Go home, enjoy the festival and start looking for another job. Pip is the new layoff strategy so they don't have to give you severance,” another user wrote.

A third user said, “It is the norm to put people on PIP, dump unreasonable expectations, tell them they'll be retained if they perform well and eventually let them go.”

Another commenter added, “In most cases managers will be given a percentage of people they should put in PIP. So even if everyone on the team performs well, some of them gotta go. Some companies do provide the option to either leave with severance or go through pip.”

One user simply advised, “Just go home. He's not your school principal and you don't need permission.”

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