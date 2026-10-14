Jailer 2 Star Salaries: Who Gets Paid The Most? Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan's Fees Explored

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026, and the film has been generating considerable buzz ahead of its release.

Along with the excitement surrounding its star-studded cast, reports about the film's estimated budget and the remuneration of its leading actors have also drawn attention.

Rajinikanth's Salary, Profit-Sharing Deal

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Rajinikanth is reportedly receiving Rs 110 crore for his role in Jailer 2, according to a report by Filmibeat Tamil. With a reported profit-sharing deal, Rajinikanth could earn up to Rs 180 crore if Jailer 2 performs well in theatres.

The reported remuneration reflects the scale of the project and Rajinikanth's central role in the franchise. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer, which helped establish the franchise's popularity.

Reported Fees Of Other Star Cast

While Rajinikanth leads the cast, the sequel brings together several well-known actors from Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema. The film features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

Mohanlal, who returns as gangster Mathew, is reportedly charging Rs 30 crore for the sequel. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who joins the franchise in a role said to have negative shades, is reportedly earning Rs 6 crore. The film also marks her return to Tamil cinema. Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, known for films such as Veera Dheera Sooran and Youth, is said to be receiving Rs 1 crore.

Vijay Sethupathi's usual fee reportedly ranges from Rs 15 crore to Rs 25 crore per film. However, his exact salary for Jailer 2 has not been disclosed. The actor has previously said he agreed to work with Rajinikanth despite usually avoiding cameo roles because he wanted to share the screen with the superstar.

Hrithik Roshan reportedly charges between Rs 80 crore and Rs 110 crore per film, but his fee for this project is unknown. Meanwhile, S. J. Suryah's remuneration is said to range from Rs 3 crore to Rs 10 crore, depending on the project and his role.

None of these reported figures has been officially confirmed by the actors or film's makers.

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Budget And Buzz

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 reportedly has a budget of Rs 240 crore to Rs 300 crore, including the cast's salaries. Production costs excluding the main actors' fees are reportedly below Rs 100 crore, though the makers have not confirmed these figures.

With Jailer 2 set to arrive in theatres tomorrow, the buzz surrounding the film continues to grow, driven by its star-studded cast, reported budget and hefty actor salaries. All eyes are now on whether the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will live up to the buzz surrounding its release.

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