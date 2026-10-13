Jailer 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Gears Up For A Big Opening With Strong Pre-Release Response

Jailer 2 is building strong momentum ahead of its theatrical release, with Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian drawing a good response in advance bookings.

Jailer 2 Advance Booking

Advance bookings for Jailer 2 have reached Rs 25.60 crore in India ahead of its theatrical release. The film has sold 1,194,098 tickets through 11,125 shows across 1,813 theatres in 669 cities.

According to TrackTollywood, Jailer 2 has recorded an overall occupancy of 34.8%, with 723 housefull shows and 2,426 fast-filling shows so far.

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Tamil leads the language-wise advance bookings for Jailer 2 with Rs 22.44 crore at 42.2% occupancy. Telugu follows with Rs 2.74 crore and 23.3% occupancy. Hindi has recorded Rs 38.74 lakh at 4.9% occupancy, while Kannada stands at Rs 3.47 lakh with 10.7% occupancy.

2D has the highest advance booking with Rs 24.71 crore at 34.6% occupancy. DOLBY CINEMA 2D has collected Rs 30.34 lakh with 76.5% occupancy, followed by IMAX 2D at Rs 35.47 lakh with 31.7% occupancy. EPIQ has recorded Rs 18.51 lakh at 63.6% occupancy, while HDR By Barco stands at Rs 3.67 lakh with 63.9% occupancy. 4DX has added Rs 1.25 lakh.

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Jailer 2 Advance Booking — State-wise

TrackTollywood reports that Tamil Nadu has the highest advance booking for Jailer 2 at Rs 10.86 crore. Karnataka follows with Rs 5.74 crore, while Kerala has recorded Rs 5.22 crore.

Telangana has earned Rs 1.81 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 1.11 crore. Maharashtra stands at Rs 25.95 lakh.

Gujarat stands at Rs 11.45 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh has collected Rs 6.32 lakh and Odisha Rs 3.92 lakh.

Chhattisgarh has recorded Rs 2.27 lakh, followed by Haryana at Rs 1.80 lakh. Uttarakhand stands at Rs 1.75 lakh, while West Bengal has collected Rs 1.68 lakh.

Rajasthan has recorded Rs 1.66 lakh, Madhya Pradesh stands at Rs 1.04 lakh, while Assam has collected Rs 44,750, Punjab Rs 37,010 and Delhi Rs 30,960, the report stated.

Jailer 2: Story, Cast And Crew

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

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The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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