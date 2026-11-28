A gold loan allows borrowers to raise funds against their jewellery without selling it, making it a popular option during financial emergencies. Lenders offer these loans based on the value of the pledged gold, but the amount you can borrow depends on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. This determines what percentage of your gold's value can be offered as a loan.

For instance, if a lender offers an LTV of 85%, you can borrow up to Rs 85,000 against gold valued at Rs 1 lakh. The remaining Rs 15,000 is not included in the loan amount.

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Why Does Gold LTV Matters For Your Existing Loan?

Lenders use LTV to protect themselves. In case the price of gold falls, the remaining portion acts as a safety cushion and reduces the lender's risk so that they can recover the amount. This is the exact reason why the recent drop in gold price matters for your existing gold loan.

Suppose you took a gold loan of Rs 1 lakh in January, when gold prices were at their peak of Rs 17,500 per gram. Your lender offered an LTV of 85%, meaning you had to pledge gold worth approximately Rs 1.18 lakh to get a loan of Rs 1 lakh.

Now, gold prices have fallen by around 30%, from Rs 17,500 to Rs 12,500 per gram. As a result, the market value of your pledged gold has also fallen by 30%, from Rs 1.18 lakh to approximately Rs 84,000.

This means your pledged gold is now worth less than the outstanding loan amount of Rs 1 lakh.

What Happens Next?

Banks and financial institutions don't check your LTV only when you take the loan. They may also monitor it throughout the loan period to ensure it stays within the permitted limits.

With the drop in gold price, the safety cushion for the lender has disappeared. As a result, the lender may ask you to repay part of the loan or pledge additional gold to reduce its risk.

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This is why you should carefully read the loan terms before pledging your gold. Check what the lender can do if you cannot repay part of the loan or provide additional gold. You should understand whether the lender can auction your gold, charge extra interest or impose penalties in these cases if it can increase your financial burden.

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