Ramayana Part 1 has crossed a historic milestone at the India box office in its fourth week, with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continuing to draw audiences more than three weeks after its release.

The Nitesh Tiwari film earned Rs 9.10 crore net in India on Day 24, according to Sacnilk's live estimate as of 6:03 pm on Saturday. This takes its India net collection to Rs 1,009.65 crore and its India gross to Rs 1,205.84 crore. The film was running across 4,835 shows, with an overall occupancy of 30.1 per cent.

The film went past the Rs 1,000-crore net mark on Friday, its 23rd day. It had collected Rs 992.10 crore by the end of its third week, and Friday's Rs 8.45 crore took the total to Rs 1,000.55 crore.

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Language-Wise Collection

On Saturday, the Hindi version brought in Rs 6.61 crore from 3,985 shows. The Tamil version earned Rs 1.38 crore from 556 shows, while Kannada added Rs 1.11 crore from 294 shows.

Third-Week Performance

Ramayana collected Rs 128.35 crore net in its third week, which ran from Day 16 to Day 22. That was 57.1 per cent lower than its second week.

The third week's best day was Sunday, Day 18, when the film made Rs 35.60 crore. Weekday collections then settled between Rs 9.50 crore and Rs 17.50 crore, with Rs 9.65 crore coming in on Thursday.

Fourth Week So Far

The fourth week began with Rs 8.45 crore on Friday, a dip of 12.4 per cent from Thursday. With Saturday's estimate, the film has made Rs 17.55 crore net in its fourth week so far.

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Its biggest single day remains Day 5, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore. The film had opened with Rs 64.85 crore on November 5, and its eight-day first week and second week brought in Rs 564.60 crore and Rs 299.15 crore respectively.

Since Saturday's figure is a live estimate, the final number could change once all shows are counted.

About The Film

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, Arun Govil plays King Dasharath and Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi.

The first part follows Rama from his birth and marriage to Sita through his exile from Ayodhya, ending with Ravana's abduction of Sita. A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer have composed the music. The second part, with Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, is set to release during Diwali 2028.

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