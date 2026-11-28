Nitesh Tiwari's new film, Ramayana has sparked a debate over its portrayal of Ravana, even as audiences have praised Yash's performance as the demon king. Several viewers have taken to social media to question why the film gives Ravana so much prominence. Responding to the criticism, producer Namit Malhotra has clarified that the film does not portray Ravana as a good person or endorse his actions. He also explained why the makers chose to explore the character's life and transformation.

In an interview with DD News, Malhotra said, “We have not portrayed Ravana in a positive light. What audiences are seeing? They are seeing Yash, a superstar, and found his performance excellent. Throughout the film, Ravana does not perform a single good thing. He wreaks havoc and spreads terror that Lord Shri Ram has to intervene to put an end.”

He added, “We want people to understand that we have made the film with universal appeal. There is no glorification of Ravana, we have simply depicted his journey, how he evolved from a child into Ravana. He was Dashanana, how did he become so powerful as a child?”

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Namit Malhotra explained that Ravana was not always an evil person, as Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva had blessed him with special powers. He said Ravana must have done some good to receive these powers. His biggest mistake was letting his ego take control of him.

The producer said that as Ravana gained more power, he started believing that everything he did was right. He stopped thinking about his actions and felt that no one could question him. Namit believes this pride led to Ravana's downfall.

Earlier versions of Ramayana have shown Ravana as a greedy and cruel king, but the latest film explores his life before he became the ruler of Lanka. It shows him as a talented musician whose mother encourages him from a young age to become powerful for his people.

Through years of meditation, young Dashanan slowly becomes the powerful Ravana. The first film ends with him abducting Sita after Lakshman harms his sister Surpanakha's nose. The story will continue in Ramayana Part 2, which is set to release during Diwali 2028.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey in key roles.

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