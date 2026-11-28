Shah Rukh Khan unveiled ‘Daddy Cool', the latest track from his upcoming film King, on Friday. The song has already found an enthusiastic fan in his daughter Suhana Khan, who also stars in the film.

The dance number brings Shah Rukh and Kareena Kapoor Khan together on screen after 15 years. A Bollywood adaptation of Boney M's 1976 disco hit of the same name, ‘Daddy Cool' has received Suhana's seal of approval.

She shared the track on her Instagram Story, adding a disco ball, dancer and champagne glass emojis. Her reaction suggests the party number has struck the right note with the young actor.

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Photo Credit: Instagram/Suhana Khan

Suhana also shared her friend Shanaya Kapoor's reaction to the track, where she praised Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Shanaya said she was Kareena's “fan for life”, adding that there was no one like her. She also called Shah Rukh Khan the “King forever.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/Suhana Khan

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King's New Song Daddy Cool



Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry has become the talking point of Daddy Cool. The party song opens in a disco-like setting. Daddy Cool (King Version) is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The lyrics are by Kumaar. Sachin-Jigar have composed the track.



This is the second track of the film to be released after Tu Mil Jaaye, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone romancing in scenic locations. Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi lent vocals to Tu Mil Jaaye.



King Release Date



King will hit theatres on December 24, a week after big-budget Hollywood biggies Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat.



The action drama is Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand's second film together after Pathaan. King also marks the first time SRK will share screen space in a film with Suhana.

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