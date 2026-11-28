The popular village of Phulera from Panchayat has a new visitor, and it is none other than former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. The makers have released a promotional video featuring Pietersen visiting Phulera and experiencing village life alongside the show's popular characters ahead of its Season 5 release.

In a post on X, the makers shared a video of the cricketer's adventure in Phulera. “Dekh raha hai Binod, Kevin Pietersenji kitna pyaar karte hain Phulera se,” the caption read.

In the video, Pietersen is seen experiencing life in Phulera, from attending Panchayat meetings at the office to having tea at the village's popular chai shop. The former England cricketer also gets a glimpse of how things have changed in the village under its new Pradhan.

The popular characters show Pietersen around Phulera. He is seen comparing the village's famous water tank to the Eiffel Tower and enjoying tea from a saucer, just like the locals.

Pietersen concludes the video by asking viewers to watch the new season, which premieres on December 3. However, the new Pradhan stops him from leaving, saying that he needs to make a few more reels before heading out.

Pietersen has also shared a backstage picture from the shoot.

Panchayat is gearing up to return with its fifth instalment, taking viewers back to the familiar lanes of Phulera. After four seasons filled with village politics, humour and personal drama, the series will pick up from where it left off, bringing back its much-loved characters.

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 5 Trailer: Banrakas Takes Over As Pradhanji Loses His Chair In Phulera

The trailer for the new season shows Banrakas occupying the Pradhan's seat, while Brij Bhushan Dubey, the village's long-time chief, finds himself out of office. For years, Pradhanji has called the shots in the village. In the new season, however, that is no longer the case. Raghubir Yadav returns to the role, but this time his character must watch as someone else runs Phulera.

Banrakas, meanwhile, finally gets his turn at the top. The trailer shows him settling into the Pradhan's chair and making decisions on his own terms, while the former Pradhan looks on.

Jitendra Kumar's Sachivji is not untouched by the developments either. The trailer offers glimpses of his relationship with Rinki, played by Sanvikaa. Their bond appears to have run into a few complications, suggesting that the couple may face a rocky road this season.

The upcoming season promises a mix of new responsibilities, changing village dynamics and personal challenges for several characters.

Besides The Viral Fever (TVF), the makers of the show, Prime Video's post tagged several cast members, including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Bulloo Kumar.

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video on December 3.

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 5's New Song Rang Daali By Udit Narayan And Deepali Sathe Out

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