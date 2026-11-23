Power has changed hands in Phulera. The trailer for the new season of Panchayat shows Banrakas in the Pradhan's seat, while Brij Bhushan Dubey, the village's long-time chief, finds himself out of the job.

Prime Video announced on X that the new season will start streaming on December 3. "Kranti Devi's move and Phulera's new state of affairs, everything is about to change," read the platform's post, which was written in Hindi.

Pradhanji On The Sidelines

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For years, Pradhanji has called the shots in the village. In the new season, that is no longer the case. Raghubir Yadav is back in the role, but this time his character must sit back while someone else runs Phulera.

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Banrakas, meanwhile, finally gets his turn at the top. The trailer shows him settling into the chair and taking decisions on his own terms, as the former Pradhan looks on.

The switch is likely to shape much of the season, with the new power equation set to change things for everyone in the village.

Trouble For Sachivji?

Jitendra Kumar's Sachivji is not untouched by the changes either. The trailer offers a few glimpses of him with Rinki, played by Sanvikaa. Their bond appears to have hit a few complications, suggesting the couple may face a rockier path this season.

The Phulera Fans Know

Despite the change at the top, much of what viewers love about the show seems intact. The trailer brings back the familiar residents of Phulera, along with the simple, everyday village moments that have defined the series.

The season looks packed. There is a new leader to adjust to, new duties to take on and personal matters for several characters to work through.

Who's In It

Besides The Viral Fever (TVF), the makers of the show, Prime Video's post tagged several cast members, among them Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Bulloo Kumar.

Fans can catch the new season of Panchayat on Prime Video from December 3.

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