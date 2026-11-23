Preparations are in full swing for the wedding of Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi, scheduled for November 25. The celebrations have become one of the most talked-about events in the state, with arrangements reportedly including 50 lakh gulab jamuns and a much-anticipated horse race, according to NDTV.

Shivangi is set to marry Rishikesh Kumar, son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar.

The arrangements for the grand wedding include a tent stretching more than 100 feet, with a dedicated kitchen preparing over 5 million gulab jamuns for the guests.

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The scale of the preparations has drawn considerable attention, particularly the arrangements being made to cater to the large number of people expected to attend.

Interestingly, the horse race has attracted almost as much attention as the elaborate food arrangements. Organised as part of the wedding celebrations, the race will see the winner take home a Mahindra Thar SUV.

More than 20 horses from different parts of the country have reportedly arrived in the village to participate in the event.

One of the highlights is the horses' unusual gait, in which they lift two legs simultaneously while running. This distinctive movement is expected to make the race particularly interesting for horse enthusiasts and spectators.

According to Kanhaiya Singh, a close aide of Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', 12 additional tents are being erected to prepare food for the guests expected over the next two days.

Speaking to NDTV, he said milk for the sweets was being transported directly to the large kitchen in tankers carrying 10,000 kg each.

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Meanwhile, Anant Singh expressed his happiness over the wedding preparations and the arrival of guests. "I am very happy today. Everyone is coming to our house, and we are welcoming everyone," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Despite recent rainfall leaving the grounds muddy, Singh said the preparations would be completed on time. "The field is being prepared, and we will organize a race for the horses that will be staying here," he added.

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