Wall Street staged a dramatic comeback on Monday, with technology stocks leading a broad market rally as investors cheered Jensen Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia, reviving confidence in the battered artificial intelligence trade.

The Nasdaq Composite surged nearly 6% in early trading, gaining 1,339.82 points to 23,957.55 at 9:36 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 965.03 points, or 2%, to 49,112.36 at 9:35 a.m. EST, while the S&P 500 climbed 284.59 points, or 4.12%, to 7,194.98 at 9:37 a.m. EST.

The rally followed an equally strong move in US stock futures before the opening bell. S&P 500 futures had gained 4.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 6.6%. Dow futures added around 1,160 points, or 2.4%, signalling a sharp reversal in investor sentiment.

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The immediate trigger for the rebound was Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, effective immediately. The company's shares soared 28% in premarket trading, setting the tone for a broader recovery across artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, saying Nvidia's board had made the "correct and proper decision". In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the country needed Huang's leadership at Nvidia to support the company's success and the broader American economy. He also said the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed any national security risk.

The optimism quickly spread across the semiconductor and AI infrastructure space. Micron Technology shares climbed 15% in premarket trading, while CoreWeave surged 30%. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also advanced 7%.

Monday's gains mark a sharp turnaround from last week's bruising sell-off, which pushed all three major US stock indices into correction territory.

The Nasdaq Composite and Dow recorded their steepest weekly declines in more than six years, while the S&P 500 suffered its worst weekly performance since April 2025. The Nasdaq also slipped into negative territory for the year, reflecting how quickly concerns around stretched AI valuations and the sustainability of technology spending had unsettled investors.

Despite Anthropic's record-breaking stock market debut last Thursday, concerns about disruption from artificial intelligence and the valuations of companies exposed to the technology had continued to weigh on sentiment.

Investors will now look for further catalysts to determine whether Monday's rally marks a lasting recovery or simply a relief bounce. Drew Pettit, chief investment strategist at Roundhill, told CNBC's Closing Bell: Overtime on Friday that indiscriminate selling across sectors could indicate that the sell-off was nearing its end. However, he said bulls would need to demonstrate that the long-term earnings outlook remained intact.

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Elsewhere, European equities traded higher, with the Stoxx 600 gaining 0.9%. Germany's DAX rose 1%, France's CAC 40 added 0.8%, and the UK's FTSE 100 advanced 0.6%.

Asian markets, however, ended mostly lower as technology-led selling continued. South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.31%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.26%, extending its losing streak to eight sessions. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.15%, while China's CSI 300 ended flat.

US markets will also see a shortened trading week, with exchanges closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and Friday's session ending early at 1 p.m. EST.

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