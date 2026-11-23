US President Donald Trump has welcomed Nvidia Corp.'s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer. He called the co-founder a "Great Patriot and National Treasure" and said the country needs his leadership at the chipmaker.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday, shortly after Nvidia announced the move.

Trump linked Huang's role to the wider US economy. "The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," he said.

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"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure," Trump wrote. He congratulated "Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World!"

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Is Back: Nvidia Reinstates Ousted CEO 11 Days After His Shock Exit

'No Evidence' Of Unlawful Conduct

Addressing the national security concerns that surrounded Huang's exit, Trump said: "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."

He added that the Attorney General of the United States "has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."

His comments echo Nvidia's own statement, which said the board had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident Huang's reinstatement "poses no national security risk."

Trump also said Nvidia "should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company's compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security."

Nvidia has said an investigation by a committee of independent directors will proceed to its conclusion. It has also set up a National Security and Export Control Committee and is hiring its first Chief Compliance Officer.

Notably, Huang resigned on Nov. 12 after 33 years at the helm of Nvidia. His exit followed his admission of an extramarital affair and reports that he had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. CFO Colette Kress served as interim CEO.

Following the announcement on his return, Nvidia shares spiked 30%, rising to $163.22 in pre-market trading.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Share Price Jumps 30% In Premarket Trade On Jensen Huang's Return As CEO

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