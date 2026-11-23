Shares of Nvidia jumped over 35% in premarket trade ahead of Wall Street's opening bell on Monday, Nov. 23, after the leading AI chipmaking giant's board announced that founder Jensen Huang is being reinstated to the board as chief executive officer (CEO). Huang resigned from his position as CEO and President of Nvidia after his extra-marital affair scandal with a businesswoman alleged to be a Chinese spy, led to massive rout in AI-linked trade across global markets.

While announcing the decision, Nvidia board said Huang's decision to return to as CEO, President and board member was reached with senior US government inputs. Nvidia today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

''The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk,'' said Nvidia's board in its official statement.

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US President Donald Trump applauded the move, saying the board “made the correct and proper decision.” “The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The stock got bit of a boost earlier in the day after Trump said in a separate post on that he hopes Nvidia's board rehires Huang as CEO. Huang had resigned on Nov. 13 after the scandal sent shockwaves across the AI and semiconductor industry.

Shares of Nvidia had crashed nearly 48% from October peak after Huang's resignation. The market wipeout led to growing worries that AI-related spending could slow after the US midterm elections.

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