The story of Phulera is far from over, as Panchayat is set to return with its fifth season. After four seasons of village politics, humour and personal drama, the popular comedy-drama will pick up from where it left off, bringing back its much-loved characters.

Prime Video said on Wednesday that the fifth season of "Panchayat" will premiere on December 3. The comedy-drama returns to Phulera with Sachivji and a change in the village's leadership. Banrakas takes over as Pradhanpati, and villagers are waiting to see whether he can deliver on his promises. The change in power brings new rivalries and shifts alliances, according to the makers.

Panchayat Plot

The series was first premiered in 2020 and follows Abhishek, an engineering graduate who takes up a job as a gram panchayat secretary in the village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. It explores the everyday problems and the relationships between the people living there.

According to the makers, Phulera has a new ruler, and everyone is curious about what Banrakas has planned as the new Pradhanpati. The question is, can he make Phulera great, or are his promises just another gimmick? With new power comes new rivalries and shifting equations in Phulera.

What To Expect From Season 5?

The fifth season of Panchayat is expected to pick up from where the previous one ended. Season 4 concluded with Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta, losing the village head election to Kranti Devi, portrayed by Sunita Rajwar. With Kranti taking over, Abhishek Tripathi may have to deal with new challenges at work.

According to the official synopsis shared by Prime Video earlier, Abhishek will face a difficult work environment under the new leadership. He is also preparing for his MBA plans but still has some unfinished matters in Phulera to take care of.

His relationship with Rinki, played by Sanvikaa, is another part of the story that fans are waiting to see. Their bond has grown over the previous seasons, but the makers are yet to show how their love story will move forward.

Cast And Characters

Jitendra Kumar will return as Abhishek Tripathi, while Neena Gupta will reprise her role as Manju Devi. Raghubir Yadav will be back as Brij Bhushan Dubey, with Faisal Malik returning as Prahlad Pandey and Chandan Roy as Vikas. Sanvikaa will once again play Rinki.

The other returning cast members include Durgesh Kumar as Banrakas, Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi, Ashok Pathak, Bulloo Kumar and Pankaj Jha, among others.

READ | Panchayat Season 5 Release: Prime Video's Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz, Leaves Fans Speculating

Team Behind Panchayat

Created by The Viral Fever and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat had Deepak Kumar Mishra directing its first four seasons. Akshat Vijaywargiya also directed the fourth season.

Release Date Announcement

Prime Video India had teased the release date announcement for Panchayat Season 5 through a social media post on November 17. The message read, “Aapne izzat di ab hum season 5 ka release date denge”, confirming that an update would follow the next day.

This came after an earlier post featuring Durgesh Kumar, popularly known as Banrakas in the series, suggested that Season 5 would not be released in 2026.

Where To Watch Season 5?

Season 5 will stream on Amazon Prime Video, just like the previous four seasons.

READ | Panchayat Season 5 Release Date: The Wait Ends Tomorrow, Phulera Gang Set For A New Chapter

Watch The Trailer Here:

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