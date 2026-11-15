Panchayat Season 5 Release: Prime Video's Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz, Leaves Fans Speculating

Popular comedy-drama series Panchayat will not return with its fifth season in 2026. Amazon Prime Video confirmed the news through a cryptic social media post featuring Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan Sharma, popularly known as Banrakas.

Sharing a picture of the actor as Banrakas, the streaming platform wrote, “We regret to inform you that Panchayat's next season is imprisoned.”

The post was followed by a more direct message that read, “Panchayat Season 5 will not release this year.” The announcement has sparked buzz among fans of the popular comedy-drama, leaving them speculating about when the next season will arrive.

Panchayat premiered on April 3, 2020, introducing viewers to the fictional village of Phulera. Its second season arrived on May 18, 2022, followed by the third season on May 28, 2024. The fourth season broke viewership records in India and internationally. All four seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.

The fourth season, which premiered on June 24, 2025, witnessed a major shift in Phulera's political landscape. Pradhan Ji, played by Raghubir Yadav, and Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta, lost their positions, paving the way for a new leadership.

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Kranti Devi, played by Sunita Rajwar, became the village Pradhan, with her husband Banrakas by her side. The change in power is expected to bring fresh challenges for Abhishek Tripathi and the other villagers, while giving Banrakas greater influence in Phulera.

When the series returns, Abhishek, played by Jitendra Kumar, will face a hostile work environment under the village's new leadership. He will also prepare to pursue his MBA dreams, but not before settling unfinished matters in Phulera.

Prime Video's official synopsis for the upcoming season reads, “Facing a hostile work environment under the new vengeful leadership, Abhishek prepares to move on with his MBA dreams, but first he must tie up loose ends in Phulera.”

During an earlier interaction with India Today, director Deepak Kumar Mishra had said that the fifth season was undergoing editing and could arrive around October or November. However, he had clarified that the release date was yet to be finalised.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat follows Abhishek Tripathi, an urban graduate who becomes the secretary of a gram panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera.

The series features Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles.

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