From Viral Trolling, Endless Visa Delays To A US Boy Band: The Surreal' Rise Of Darshan Magdum

Indian singer Darshan Magdum has finally joined his American boy band, 'Boy Throb', after facing viral trolling and months of US visa delays. The 22-year-old made his first in-person appearance alongside his three bandmates at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, marking a major milestone in what has been a rather unusual journey.

According to The New York Times, hundreds of excited fans cheered as Magdum and the group performed their latest song, "4GETHER", live for the first time with all four members together.

Dressed in matching pink tracksuits and yellow trainers, the four members celebrated the occasion as "Darshan Day".

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Magdum had previously performed virtually with his bandmates Anthony Key, Evan Papier and Zachary Sobania. The group featured him in music videos and live performances through video calls and large screens while he waited for permission to travel to the US.

The New York Times reported that Boy Throb built its popularity on social media through humorous songs, unusual videos and entertaining dance performances. The band has amassed more than one million Instagram followers and 1.3 million TikTok followers.

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However, getting Magdum to the US became one of the group's biggest challenges. Helping him secure a visa turned into a major mission, with the members even releasing songs explaining the application process and encouraging fans to support their efforts.

Magdum's bid to secure an O-1 visa, meant for individuals with extraordinary abilities, proved particularly challenging. Immigration officials initially sought additional evidence of his achievements. According to The New York Times, immigration lawyer Jonathan Grode eventually submitted hundreds of pages of supporting documents, including media coverage, industry recommendations and details of the band's collaboration with singer Kesha.

After months of uncertainty, Magdum finally received visa approval in August, allowing him to stay in the United States for three years.

His arrival was celebrated as a major achievement by fans and his bandmates alike. After months of virtual performances, Boy Throb can finally take the stage as a complete group.

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