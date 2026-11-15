No Pilot, 5-Tonne Payload: China’s W5000 Cargo Aircraft Makes Maiden Flight

A Chinese-built cargo plane that flies without a pilot, and is believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, has completed its first flight.

The W5000 took to the air on Saturday at Otog Front Banner General Airport in the city of Ordos, in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China, Chinese state broadcaster CGTN reported. Every one of the aircraft's 220,000 parts was made in China by its developer, Air White Whale, and its suppliers.

Once airborne, the plane climbed to 1,000 metres above the airfield, rising by five metres every second at an indicated speed of roughly 220 km/h. It had needed a take-off run of around 600 metres, with its engines at full power, its wheels lowered and its flaps angled at eight degrees.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Boeing Aircraft Collides With Cargo Plane At Miami Airport Tarmac Amid US Flight Chaos; Two Injured

The flight lasted close to 30 minutes. In that time, the W5000 climbed, cruised at a steady altitude, banked through turns and came down before making its approach and landing.

The purpose of the outing was to see how steady and responsive the aircraft was in the air. It also tested whether the propulsion, flight control and avionics systems on board worked in step with the telemetry and control equipment on the ground.

Why No Pilot Matters

According to project manager Hu Zhendong, the W5000 is powered by turboprop engines developed in China, and its frame uses Chinese-made carbon fibre composites. The material keeps the structure strong while cutting weight, which frees up more room for cargo.

ALSO READ | China's GJ-11 Stealth Drone: Hidden Weapons Bay, Special Exhaust And Other Features Revealed

Hu said the plane also uses less fuel, and because it does not need pilots or a cockpit, it costs less to operate. The developer claims that moving one tonne of cargo over one kilometre costs more than 60 percent less than on similar crewed cargo planes.

What It Can Carry

Without cargo, the aircraft weighs 5.8 tonnes, and it can take on a maximum load of 5 tonnes. Its cargo hold measures over 65 cubic metres, it has a top range of 2,600 km, and it fits a range of standard aviation cargo containers.

The aircraft is designed for regional logistics, cold-chain shipments and delivering supplies during emergencies.

Strong Early Interest

The company says it has received expressions of interest for 835 aircraft, with several Chinese logistics companies among the prospective buyers. Airworthiness certification is under way in parallel with further development, and the W5000 is expected to enter commercial service by the end of 2027.

ALSO READ | IAF's IL-76 Aircraft Makes World's Highest-Altitude Landing At Ladakh's Nyoma Airbase

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.