IPO Lock-In Expiry: ENS Enterprises, Shankesh Jewellers, Sunshine Pictures, Behari Lal Engineering In Focus From Nov 16-20

Four companies are scheduled for an anchor lock-in expiry between Nov. 16 and Nov. 20, with all four under the 90-day lock-in period. The companies include ENS Enterprises Limited, Shankesh Jewellers Limited, Sunshine Pictures Limited and Behari Lal Engineering Limited. The remaining 50% of shares allotted to anchor investors in these companies will become eligible for trading following the completion of the 90-day lock-in period.

Anchor lock-in expiry is the date when institutional investors who bought shares before an IPO are permitted to sell their shares in the market.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Seven-Day Inventory, Record Revenue: Royal Enfield Powers Eicher's Best-Ever Q2

The companies are scheduled to reach their respective anchor lock-in expiries during the week. ENS Enterprises Ltd. is scheduled for Nov. 17, followed by Shankesh Jewellers Ltd. on Nov. 18 and Sunshine Pictures Limited on Nov. 19. Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. is also scheduled to witness its 90-day anchor lock-in expiry during the period.



In addition, seven companies are scheduled for 30-day anchor lock-in expiries during the week. Ravita Engineering Services Ltd. is slated for Nov. 17, while Fusion Cx Limited is scheduled for Nov. 18. Tonbo Imaging India Limited, Shellz India Limited and Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd. are due on Nov. 19, followed by Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited and Bonfiglioli Transmissions Limited on Nov. 20.

ALSO READ: AI Retreat Fuels India Stock Comeback In Great Rotation Trade

The National Stock Exchange's issue records contain the anchor allocation reports and issue disclosures for these companies. BSE has also published anchor allocation notices for several of the issues.

The number of shares becoming eligible for trading and the proportion of total equity represented by these shares will depend on the respective anchor allocation and post-issue shareholding disclosures.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.