BITS Pilani Raises $54 Million in Alumni Donations, Moves Closer To $100 Million Goal

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has raised ove $54 million for its endowment fund in 23 months, taking the institute past the halfway mark towards its $100 million fundraising target. The milestone highlights the growing financial support from former students as the institute will use the funds to strengthen research facilities, provide scholarships to deserving candidates and encourage entrepreneurship on campuses.

According to BITS Pilani Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao, over 24 individual alumni and alumni groups have pledged at least $1 million each towards the fund raise. Alumni contributions have reached a record high, with the institute receiving Rs 82 crore during FY 25-26. This 43 per cent higher compared to the previous year and nearly 90x the amount collected when the Alumni Relations Office was established in 2017-18.

Overall the institute has received alumni contributions of Rs 256 crore, which have been directed towards academic, research infrastructure development and student support programmes.

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Explaining the response to the fundraising initiative, Rao told PTI, "When we set out to build a USD 100 million endowment, it was an ambitious goal. Our alumni have responded with extraordinary generosity."

He added that the contributions have come from a wide range of former students, including company founders, chief executives, researchers and alumni groups based in India and overseas.

The funding has enabled BITS Pilani to establish six new research centres across its Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses. These facilities focus on emerging technologies and areas of national importance, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy, advanced materials, electronics manufacturing and rural innovation.

Among the newly established centres are APPCAIR for artificial intelligence, CREST for semiconductor research, ARCSET for clean energy, KRITI for social and rural innovation, Dixon for smart electronics manufacturing and AMRIT for advanced materials.x

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The institute is working towards establishing two additional centres dedicated to space technologies and artificial intelligence-based diagnostics.

Beyond research infrastructure, alumni donations have helped expand financial assistance for students pursuing undergraduate and doctoral studies.

More than 300 scholarships are currently supported through contributions from alumni and corporate donors. Of these, 188 scholarships have been awarded to female students over the past two years, reflecting the institute's efforts to improve access to higher education.

Financial assistance has also been extended to doctoral researchers. A total of 25 PhD scholars are receiving support, including 11 beneficiaries of the PhD DRIVE fellowship, which offers a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000.

The funding is intended to help research scholars pursue advanced academic work while reducing financial pressures during their studies.

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In addition, five endowed chair professorships have been established to strengthen teaching and research. The institute has introduced awards recognising academic achievements, research contributions and excellence in teaching, including awards specifically for women faculty members.

Rao said the progress made towards the fundraising target demonstrated the confidence that former students have in the institution's future.

"Reaching USD 54 million in 23 months shows their faith in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and its future. What is particularly heartening is the difference their contributions are already making through new research centres, better laboratories, scholarships and support for young entrepreneurs," he said.

"We look forward to reaching our goal together and creating more opportunities for students and faculty to do work that matters to India and the world," he added.

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