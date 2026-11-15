8th Pay Commission: Key Updates That You Should Be Aware Of

The 8th Central Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has completed over a year of its 18-month term. Since its formation in November 2025, the commission has been visiting different cities across India to discuss employee demands and pension-related issues. It has held meetings with staff unions, employee associations and pensioner groups.

Its recent visits include Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, among other places. As of now, the consultations are ongoing and there is no final update on salary hikes, allowances or the fitment factor.

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As per the 8th Pay Commission website, it held two consultation meetings in Mumbai and Bengaluru last month. Earlier, meetings were held in Jaipur and Chandigarh. While many meetings were scheduled with associations and ministry/departments earlier, no information has been shared by the Commission regarding new meetings in November.

The Commission is expected to share more details on its upcoming meetings through its website soon. The associations and committees that are seeking meetings with the Commission during these visits, will need to make an appointment via the link provided on the website. For this, they must visit the meeting announcement notice and approach the link shared there. The date and venue and other details regarding the meetings are shared in the subsequent interactions.

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What To Expect?

Once these meetings are concluded, the Commission is expected to review all suggestions and demands before preparing its final report. It may then recommend changes in basic pay, allowances, pensions and the fitment factor. Fitment factor is a critical multiplier that is used to revise the pay structure.

In the 7th Pay, the minimum pay was increased from Rs 7,000 to 18,000 for pay level 1. This time, employees and pensioners are expecting fitment factors ranging from 2.5 to 3 or even higher, citing rising cost of living and inflationary pressures.

If the fitment factor is finalised to be 3, then the new basic pay will become Rs 18,000x3 = Rs 54,000 for pay level 1. The final report on revisions and allowances will be submitted to the Union Cabinet, which will then approve the implementation.

It is expected that the 8th Pay Commission may be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026, as the 7th Pay Commission's term ended in December 2025.

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