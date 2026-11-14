Family Pension: Centre Clarifies Income Limits And Dependency Rules

Government has clarified who can claim family pension after the death of a Central government employee or pensioner. Eligibility is not automatic for every family member and depends on their relationship with the deceased, income and, in certain cases, financial dependency.

The rules cover unmarried, widowed and divorced daughters, childless widows who remarry, dependent parents, and children or siblings with disabilities. A legally wedded spouse, however, is entitled to family pension without any income limit.

What The Rules Say?

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has clarified the rules on income and financial dependency for family pension. It explained how authorities should check whether a family member earns a living or depended on the deceased. A legally wedded spouse does not have to meet any income limit to receive family pension.

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“This is a determining factor in examining the claims for family pension, except in the case of a legally wedded spouse, who is not subject to an income ceiling. However, in the case of a remarried childless widow, the threshold income limit applicable to family members other than the children or siblings suffering from a disability would apply,” it added.

What Are The Income Limits?

As per the rules, other eligible family members, including remarried childless widows, must have a monthly income below Rs 9,000, excluding family pension, along with applicable Dearness Relief (DR). This is the current minimum family pension amount.

In case of children or siblings with mental or physical disabilities, the income from other sources (excluding family pension), must be below the family pension they are entitled to receive. Currently, this is 30% of the employee's pay, plus applicable DR.

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Meeting the income limit is not enough in some cases. Certain family members must also prove they were financially dependent on the deceased employee or pensioner. For instance, unmarried, widowed or divorced daughters need to establish that they were dependent on their parents while they were alive.



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