Donga Naa Koduku Box Office Collection Day 2: Film Earns Rs 1.89 Crore In 2 Days

Telugu comedy film Donga Naa Koduku, which released in theatres on Friday, November 13, has begun its first weekend at the box office. According to Sacnilk's live tracking, the film collected Rs.4 lakh India net on Day 2 across six shows, taking its two day India net collection to Rs.1.89 crore.

The total India gross collection of the film, starring Mouli and Tanuj Prasanth, currently stands at Rs.2.16 crore, with the final collections yet to be reported. The Day 2 figure for Donga Naa Koduku is a running estimate from 6 shows tracked so far; the final count comes in the night.

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On its opening day, Donga Naa Koduku recorded an India net collection of Rs 1.85 crore and an India gross collection of Rs 2.15 crore. The film was screened across 964 shows on Friday, with Sacnilk reporting an overall occupancy of 41%.

Donga Naa Koduku Box Office Collection: Regional Breakdown

According to Sacnilk's regional box office report, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana emerged as the biggest contributors to the film's opening-day earnings.

The two states together generated Rs 2 crore in gross collections, accounting for approximately 93% of its total India gross of Rs 2.15 crore. Karnataka contributed another Rs 15 lakh.

No collections were reported separately for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the rest of India in the available Day 1 breakdown.

Donga Naa Koduku: Day 1 Theatre Occupancy

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 41% across 964 shows on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

For the Telugu 2D version, the reported overall occupancy was 32.15%. Night shows registered the highest occupancy at 40.33%, followed by afternoon shows at 32.25%, evening shows at 26.33% and morning shows at 19.50%.

Among the major centres, Visakhapatnam recorded 59.5% occupancy, followed by Hyderabad at 54.8%. Vijayawada registered 42.8%, while Bengaluru recorded 39.5%.

Donga Naa Koduku: Day 3 Advance Booking

Meanwhile, the film's advance bookings for Sunday, November 15, stood at approximately Rs 80.83 lakh gross as of 9 AM IST on November 14, according to Sacnilk.

The report also showed that 66,925 tickets had been booked across 1,032 shows, with the gross collection excluding blocked seats standing at Rs 62.60 lakh. Hyderabad emerged as the leading city, contributing approximately Rs 19.55 lakh in advance bookings.

The Sunday advance booking figures could change as more tickets are sold ahead of the shows.

About Donga Naa Koduku

Directed by Sreenu Kambala, Donga Naa Koduku is a Telugu comedy-crime film featuring Mouli, Tanuj Prasanth, Raghu Babu and Rajitha.

The film follows a young man with a compulsive habit of stealing, whose actions repeatedly land his eccentric family in trouble. The resulting situations form the basis of the film's comedy-driven storyline.

Suriya Balaji has handled the cinematography, while Sinjith Yerramilli has composed the music. Sreedhar Sompally is the film's editor. The film arrived in theatres on November 13, 2026.

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