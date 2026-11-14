Ramayana Box Office Run: Will Ranbir's Film Earn Another Rs 100 Crore On Weekend? Check Region Wise Earnings

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer 'Ramayana: Part One' continues its impressive run at the box office, crossing the Rs 1,100 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within its first nine days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has maintained a strong hold in theatres despite witnessing a decline in its daily earnings during the second week.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs.47.85 crore net in India on Day 9, across 18,377 shows, registering a 10.6% decline compared with its Day 8 collection of Rs.53.50 crore. With this, the film's total domestic net collection reached Rs 612.45 crore, while its India gross stood at Rs 732.20 crore.

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The film's worldwide gross collection reportedly reached Rs 1,110.70 crore by the end of Day 9, including an overseas gross of Rs 378.50 crore.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 9: Film Hits Rs 1,110.70 Crore Worldwide, Adds Rs 47.85 Crore Net In India

Day-Wise Collections Breakdown

'Ramayana: Part One' opened in theatres on November 5 and recorded an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore on its opening day. Although the film witnessed a decline on Day 2, its earnings recovered over the weekend.

The film recorded its biggest single-day collection on Monday, November 9, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore net, registering a 91.5% jump over the previous day. The decline in the film's box office collections after Monday which was Day 5 of its theatrical release.

The film earned Rs 94.10 crore in India net collections on Day 6 followed by Rs.70.65 crore on Day 7. Day 8 made Rs.53.50 crore in India net collections while as per the latest update, the film made Rs.47.85 crore on Day 9 of its theatrical run.

The film accumulated Rs 564.60 crore net during its extended first week (Days 1–8). Its second Friday collection took the domestic total beyond Rs 600 crore.

The Hindi version continued to account for the largest share of the film's domestic earnings on Day 9. According to Sacnilk, it collected Rs 36.25 crore net from 18,377 shows, contributing approximately 75.8% of the day's total earnings.

Can The Film Pull Another Rs 100 Crore This Weekend?

With its second weekend underway, the film is expected to benefit from increased theatre footfall on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Sacnilk's Day 10 advance booking report, Ramayana had sold tickets worth Rs 35.32 crore for Saturday, November 14, as of 3 am. The bookings were recorded across 24,512 shows in 3,116 cinemas spanning 1,100 cities. Bengaluru emerged as the leading city in advance bookings, contributing Rs 4.76 crore, including blocked seats.

In order to cross the Rs 100 crore mark over its second Friday-to-Sunday weekend, the film needs to collect another Rs 52.15 crore net across Saturday and Sunday, after earning Rs 47.85 crore on Friday.

Ramayana Region-Wise Box Office Performance

While Sacnilk's tracking does not provide a complete state-wise box office collection breakdown, its Day 9 theatre occupancy data offers an indication of the film's performance across major cities.

Among the tracked regions, Bengaluru recorded the highest overall occupancy at 44.3%, followed by Ahmedabad at 41.8% and Pune at 37%. Mumbai registered 31.8% occupancy, while Kolkata recorded 29%. The National Capital Region (NCR) reported an overall occupancy of 22.5%.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 26.8% on Day 9. Ahmedabad led the tracked Hindi markets with 37.8%, followed by Hyderabad at 35.8% and Jaipur at 33.3%. Pune recorded 32% occupancy, while Mumbai registered 28%.

The regional-language versions also recorded strong occupancy in select markets.

For the Tamil 3D version, Dindigul recorded 85.8% occupancy, followed by Pondicherry at 72.8% and Trichy at 60.5%. Chennai, which had the highest number of tracked Tamil 3D shows at 295, registered 48.3% occupancy.

The Kannada 3D version witnessed particularly strong occupancy in Raichur, where it recorded 90.3%. Kundapura followed with 86.5%, while Shivamogga registered 83.3%. Bengaluru recorded 36.8% occupancy across 268 tracked Kannada 3D shows.

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