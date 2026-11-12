Ramayana: Lara Dutta Slams Sai Pallavi's Sita Critics, Says 'Stop Being So Small-Minded'

Lara Dutta has weighed in on the debate surrounding the portrayal of characters in Ramayana, including Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita. The actor also spoke about the warrior background of her own character, Kaikeyi, in Nitesh Tiwari's film.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Lara addressed the criticism Sai Pallavi faced over her appearance, hair texture and accent, even before the film's release. The debate took a different turn after a sequence showing Sita in a warrior role drew attention.

In the film, Sita is shown taking part in state farming and teaching children and local youths swordsmanship and combat skills. She is also portrayed as a trained warrior who fights alongside Ram and Lakshman during their 14 years of exile. One sequence shows her wielding twin swords and using archery while taking on demons and other threats.

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Lara Dutta said, “Just enjoy the cinematic experience.”

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The actor continued, “And there are so many versions of the Ramayana as well. And if you really looked at the way culture was in those times, boys and girls who were born into royal families, they were all, at some level, provided with training in arts and weaponry.”

“So when you look at things like that, there are so many possibilities of what could have happened, should have happened, whatever. So I think it's not that far off or it's not that far-fetched to think that Sita was also possibly very much trained in the art of warfare. And especially, I mean, I just say that when you're put into a situation like that also as a woman, you're not going to be a helpless woman,” adds Lara Dutta.

She further said, “You have to stop being so small-minded, you know, and also embrace the cinematic experience.”

Lara Dutta On Kaikeyi's Warrior Princess Background

Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasharatha and mother of Bharata. In the story, Kaikeyi uses two boons promised to her by Dasharatha. One ensures that Bharata will claim the throne of Ayodhya, while the other leads to Rama's 14-year exile in the forest with Sita and Lakshman.

Her loyal maid Manthara influences her decision by making her think about Bharata's safety and future. Kaikeyi has often been viewed as a villain because of her role in Rama's exile, but Lara Dutta has described her as one of the most misunderstood characters.

Her portrayal explores Kaikeyi's internal conflict, angst, vulnerabilities, guilt and remorse as the events leading to Rama's exile unfold.

“Kaikeyi came from the kingdom of Kekaya and Kekaya was known for its horses. It was highland, you know, sort of country, rocky, mountainous country, and they were known for their mountain horses.”

“She was an excellent horse rider. She was an excellent archer. She grew up a girl among boys. You know, she had only brothers,” Lara Dutta added.

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