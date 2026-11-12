Sundar Pichai Overtakes Satya Nadella: The Big Shift At Top Of Hurun Global Indians List

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has emerged as the most influential Indian-origin business leader on the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026, with his company valued at $4.2 trillion. Microsoft chief Satya Nadella secured the second position, while Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra ranked third.

The latest edition features 236 Indian-origin leaders heading 200 companies headquartered outside India. Together, these businesses carry a valuation of $15 trillion, marking a 53% jump from $9.9 trillion in the inaugural 2024 edition.

Their combined scale extends beyond market capitalisation. The companies employ approximately 5.3 million people worldwide and generated $2.5 trillion in revenue during 2025. Their aggregate net profit reached $416 billion.

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Alphabet overtakes Microsoft as valuations shift

Alphabet's valuation nearly doubled, rising 98% since 2024. Microsoft, meanwhile, recorded a 17% decline, allowing Alphabet to take the top spot among companies led by global Indian executives.

Micron posted an even sharper increase. Its valuation surged 1,174% to $1.4 trillion, reflecting strong demand for memory chips used in AI infrastructure. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian completed the top five.

The concentration of wealth is striking. The five largest companies are valued at $9.1 trillion, accounting for 61% of the total. The top 10 represent nearly 70%.

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AI now dominates the global Indian corporate landscape



Artificial intelligence entered the ranking as a separate industry for the first time. Its 18 companies carry a combined valuation of $227 billion. More broadly, 103 companies are AI-driven or AI-integrated, together representing $10.7 trillion, or 71% of the list's total value.



Cursor, valued at $60 billion, leads the start-up rankings. Seven of the 10 most valuable start-ups operate in AI, and all are based in the US.



US remains the preferred destination



The US accounts for 177 entrants, followed by the UAE and UK with 15 each. Singapore has nine. California alone is home to 91 leaders, while San Francisco tops the city rankings with 40.



Indian educational institutions remain important talent pipelines. Around 58% of the leaders completed undergraduate studies in India. IIT Delhi leads with 15 alumni, followed by Mumbai University with 12 and IIT Madras with 11.



Women account for 16 entrants, whose companies are valued at $699 billion. Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks leads this group with a company valuation of $208 billion.



Hurun founder Anas Rahman Junaid described the shift as a move from brain drain to a “brain bridge”, highlighting how Indian-origin executives now connect businesses and opportunities across five continents.

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