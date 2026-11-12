Oil India Q2 Results: Profit Drops By A Third, Margins Shrink. Shareholders Still Get Rs 7 Dividend

Oil India Ltd.'s consolidated profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026-27 saw a 36% downturn on a sequential basis, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The oil firm's bottomline in the previous quarter was Rs 3,630 crore. The company's revenue fell 8% to Rs 11,535 crore, from the preceding quarter's Rs 12,503 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

The earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortisation declined 31% to Rs 3,971 crore, compared to Rs 5,972 crore in the preceding quarter. The Ebitda margin was contracted to 34.4% from 46.3% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Oil India Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Profit Down 36.4% at Rs 2,309 crore vs Rs 3,630 crore

Revenue Down 7.5% at Rs 11,535 crore vs Rs 12,503 crore

Ebitda Down 31.4% at Rs 3,971 crore vs Rs 5,792 crore

Ebitda Margin at 34.4% vs 46.3%

Oil India Share Price Movement

Oil India's share price saw a 1.30% downturn to settle at Rs 440, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.18% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

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