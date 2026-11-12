Kiara Advani Reveals Karan Johar Danced To Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' At Her Wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have recently made an appearance on Koffee With Karan's final season. This is their first joint appearance on the chat show, the couple opened up about their love story, dating days, relationship ups and downs, and how they are preparing to welcome their second child.

During the conversation, the couple also revisited some memorable moments from their wedding celebrations.

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Karan Johar danced to ‘Besharam Rang' at Kiara-Sidharth's wedding

Sidharth thanked filmmaker Karan Johar for being part of their festivities and performing at the wedding. This prompted Kiara to reveal that Karan had danced to Deepika Padukone's popular song.

“It had your performance, which we were all very grateful for,” Sidharth said.

Remembering the wedding celebrations, Karan described the occasion as one of the sweetest and most emotional weddings. He, folding his hands, further responded, “I am very embarrassed about it.”

Kiara then teased him by asking, “Should we tell them which song you danced to?”

When Karan encouraged her to reveal it, she said, “Besharam Rang.”

Kiara recalls Karan Johar almost pushing Shahid Kapoor off the stage

Kiara further shared that Karan had prepared a solo performance to the Deepika Padukone song. However, things took an unexpected turn when Shahid Kapoor joined him on stage. He was unhappy when the actor joined him during the performance and he almost pushed him off the stage.

Recalling the incident, Karan said, “I don't know why Shahid came in the middle of my performance.”

The filmmaker revealed that he had practised the performance to ‘Besharam Rang' in his bedroom and had prepared extensively for it. He also shared that Deepika had asked him to arrange for someone to FaceTime her during the performance.

Recounting his exchange with Shahid, Karan said, “I said, ‘Shahid, why have you come in the middle? I was really giving it my all.'”

Kiara, however, corrected him and said, “You didn't say, ‘Why have you come?' You threw him off stage. You kicked him almost off stage.”

Karan eventually described the entire episode as one of the best moments from the wedding.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Reveals Karan Johar Threw Shahid Kapoor Off Stage During Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Relationship

Kiara and Sidharth's love story began on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah. The couple kept their relationship largely private before tying the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

In July 2025, they embraced parenthood with the birth of their first child, a baby girl, whom they lovingly named Saraayah. On October 7, 2026, the two shared a joint post announcing that they were expecting their second child.

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