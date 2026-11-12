'Hardik Made A Mistake By Leaving GT': Mohammed Kaif's Advice To Pandya After MI-PBKS Trade

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif believes Hardik Pandya made a mistake by leaving Gujarat Titans (GT) and returning to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Following the all-rounder's trade to Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kaif has urged him to put the captaincy pressure behind him and focus on regaining his form as a batter, bowler and finisher.

After days of speculation, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have completed a major player trade ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

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Hardik will join Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, up from his previous fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will move to Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Hardik's move brings an end to his second stint with Mumbai, where he returned in 2024 and took over the captaincy. The all-rounder first joined MI in 2015 and spent seven seasons with the franchise before moving to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022.

Across 162 IPL matches, Hardik has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and picked up 82 wickets, underlining his value as an all-rounder.

What Did Mohammed Kaif Say About Hardik Pandya?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said Hardik's decision to leave Gujarat Titans was a mistake, suggesting that his emotional connection with Mumbai Indians may have influenced the move.

"It was a blunder by Hardik to leave GT. I think it was an emotional call. He had a connection with MI, and maybe that drew him back. It is always a tough call. You made GT champions and were the king there. But that decision hurt him. He went backwards in his performance and captaincy. It would be better for him to forget the second phase with MI as quickly as possible and move forward," Kaif said.

Kaif believes Hardik had established himself as a successful captain at Gujarat and enjoyed a different level of confidence and freedom at the franchise. He also pointed out that the all-rounder's performances dipped after his return to Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya's Second Stint With Mumbai Indians

Hardik's comeback to the Mumbai Indians did not go as planned. He scored 647 runs at an average of 21.53 and strike rate of 147.82 in 39 games over three seasons. His top score in this period was 48 not out. He took 29 wickets with the ball at an average of over 34.

Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians had reached playoffs in IPL 2025 but failed in the remaining two seasons, ending up at the bottom of the table in 2024 and ninth in 2026.

The results were in contrast to his successful stint with Gujarat Titans, where he led the franchise to the IPL title in its debut season in 2022 before guiding it to another final in 2023.

Hardik Pandya's Record As Gujarat Titans Captain

Hardik had a successful stint in his 2 seasons with Gujarat Titans. He captained 31 matches, scoring 833 runs in 30 innings at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of 133.49. He also registered six half-centuries and claimed 11 wickets.

While captaincy seemed to add a layer of caution to his batting, Hardik showed a lot more maturity and consistency during his time at GT.

In his first IPL season for the franchise in 2022, he scored 487 runs in 15 matches with four half-centuries and led the team to the title. Gujarat were also the runners-up in 2023.

Kaif believes stepping away from captaincy could now work in Hardik's favour, allowing him to concentrate on his all-round skills rather than carrying the additional responsibility of leading a team.

"Many players want captaincy, but not everyone performs well under the pressure that comes with it. It is not everybody's cup of tea, and it is even more difficult in the IPL."

He added that Hardik remains a quality player but needs to focus on his individual performances at Punjab Kings.

"It will be good for Hardik that he is not the captain. At PBKS, he should focus on regaining his form as a batter, bowler and finisher. There is no doubt that he is a great player. Being an all-rounder and a captain at the same time is even more challenging," he added.

Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians After Eight Seasons With Punjab Kings

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh will begin a new chapter in the IPL after completing his move to Mumbai Indians. The left-arm pacer spent eight seasons with Punjab Kings, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019.

Arshdeep has established himself as one of the leading left-arm fast bowlers in the tournament. He has taken 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, making him Punjab Kings' all-time leading wicket-taker.

His ability to pick up early wickets with the new ball and deliver in pressure situations during the death overs has made him an important part of the Punjab bowling attack.

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Arshdeep picked up 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed it up with 14 wickets in the 2026 season.

His left-arm angle and ability to bowl at different stages of an innings are expected to strengthen Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. The franchise will hope that he can make an immediate impact alongside its existing pace options.

For Hardik, meanwhile, the move to Punjab Kings offers an opportunity to put his difficult Mumbai stint behind him and rediscover the form that made him one of the most influential all-rounders in the IPL.

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