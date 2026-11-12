Who Is Kang Wei? Alice Huang's Husband 'Introduced Her' To Nvidia CEO, And Joked About It

Amid the continued decline of Nvidia's stock price, after news broke of chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang's romantic affair with Alice Huang, reports have surfaced regarding Kang Wei, Alice's husband who apperently introduced her to the Nvidia executive on Thursday.

Alice Huang was alleged to be a spy for the Chinese government by US authorities, with Jensen Huang confirming the infidelity and stating that the comapny was undertaking an investigation to see if confidential information was compromised.

Kang Wei seemingly accepted his wife's relationship with Huang and openly spoke about their closeness as per sources cited by The Wall Street Journal. He reportedly joked about Alice Huang being the Nvidia CEO's "personal assistant."

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As per the report, Kang Wei and Alice Huang have had a pattern of forging personal relationships and utilising them to push forward a whole host of business ventures, with Nvidia being the latest in a slew of investment forays into various industries.

This included video game firms, pharma companies and cloud computing organisations, with the couple taking advantage of the connections they could make and transferring ownership stakes between each other. The couple also seemed to have attracted scrutiny from regulators due to their aforementioned activities.

Kang Wei and Alice Huang commenced running the firm 'Shanghai Hexi' together in 2016. Huang, who has a master's degree in media management from Hong Kong Baptist University, joined Wei in his operations, after the former China-based star fund manager started the company in 2010.

(This is a developing story.)

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