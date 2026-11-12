Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick; Mauricio Pochettino Expected To Take Over

Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick following the club's disappointing start to the 2026-27 season.

The decision comes after a meeting involving minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox to discuss the team's performances and the manager's future.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Carrick at Old Trafford.

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According to many reports, United have already reached a framework agreement with the Argentine, who is currently in charge of the United States men's national team.

Carrick's position had come under increasing pressure after Manchester United slipped into the Premier League relegation zone.

The club have managed just one win in their first 10 league matches and are facing an eight-game winless run in the competition.

Why Did Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick?

Manchester United's poor run of results reportedly prompted the club's hierarchy to reconsider Carrick's position. The team struggled to find consistency in the Premier League, with their latest 4-4 draw against Aston Villa leaving them in the bottom three, before the International break.

Carrick had initially received backing from the club's management, but the results failed to improve sufficiently.

The former Manchester United midfielder was appointed head coach in May after an impressive spell that helped the club secure Champions League qualification.

However, the team's performances this season put his future in doubt, with senior officials reviewing the club's direction during the international break.

Mauricio Pochettino In Line To Replace Michael Carrick

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly Manchester United's preferred choice to take over from Carrick.

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The Argentine has signed a contract extension with the US team until 2030 in August, this year. However, reports suggest that his contract includes a release clause of around £7.5 million.

The United States are scheduled to face Haiti in upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches. Pochettino's potential move to Old Trafford could therefore require coordination with US Soccer.

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