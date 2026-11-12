Arvind Kejriwal Receives Death Threat In Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Name, Rs 7 Crore Demanded

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, were threatened with death by a caller who claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 7 crore, NDTV reported.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received a threatening phone call and a WhatsApp message. In a complaint filed with Mohali's senior superintendent of police on November 6, Singh said the caller threatened to kill both if the money was not paid.

Singh also asked police to ensure the safety of Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener, and his family.

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Mohali Police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station is leading the investigation.

The police are examining call records, IP logs and location data linked to the mobile number used to issue the threat.



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