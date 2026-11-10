Kiara Advani Reveals Karan Johar Threw Shahid Kapoor Off Stage During Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to appear together on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. The makers recently released a promo offering a glimpse of the couple's conversation with the filmmaker. During the episode, the two actors talked about their wedding, married life and how they keep the romance alive.

Kiara also recalled a hilarious incident from their wedding festivities involving Karan and Shahid Kapoor.

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Kiara recalls Karan Johar pushed Shahid Kapoor off the stage during her wedding

Introducing the couple, Karan described Sidharth as “effortlessly suave” and Kiara as an “eternal beauty.” The filmmaker also reminisced about their wedding celebrations, calling the occasion special.

Kiara then recounted how Shahid joined Karan on stage while the filmmaker was performing. She said, “Should we tell them what song you danced on? Shahid thought he should go on stage and give him company, and Karan, you threw him off stage.”

The promo features some playful exchanges between the couple and Karan. When KJo asks them whether they bring their on-screen roles into their personal lives, Sidharth responds with a cheeky remark. He says, “We don't want to bring work home and definitely not into our bedroom.”

Karan then asks the couple what they do to ensure their date nights do not end with dinner. Kiara, who is expecting her second child with Sidharth, places a hand on her baby bump and responds, “Bas ab humara, we wrap it up at dinner.”

Sharing their promo on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, “He manifested a bright future with her on this couch, and now we're catching up on their happily ever after! This Koffee date is extra special.”

Sidharth and Kiara will feature on Episode 5 of Koffee With Karan Season 9, which will stream on Wednesday at 7pm on JioHotstar.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Relationship Timeline

Kiara and Sidharth's love story bloomed on the sets of Shershaah. The 2021 film featured Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara as Dimple Cheema, his love interest. The couple kept their relationship largely private before tying the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

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In July 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Saraayah. On October 7, 2026, they announced that they were expecting their second child.

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