Post-Diwali Smog Trap: Satellite Pictures Capture North India Vanishing Under Grey Haze

NASA satellite images show a thick blanket of haze over large parts of India on November 10, even as Delhi's air quality improved to the 'Poor' category with an AQI of 299.

A thick blanket of haze continues to cover large parts of India, with the pollution visible even from space.

A satellite image captured on November 10 by NASA's Worldview shows much of the country covered in a grey layer, with northern India appearing to be the worst affected.

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The haze is particularly dense over Delhi, neighboring Uttar Pradesh and several neighboring states. The grey cover also extends towards the Himalayan region, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Parts of central and southern India are also covered by the haze, although the intensity appears lower. Rajasthan and Gujarat in the west, along with the northeastern states, are among the regions that appear relatively clear in the satellite view.

NASA Worldview is an interactive mapping and visualisation tool that allows users to view satellite imagery of the Earth.

NASA Satellite Images Show Haze Over India: What Changed Between November 8 And 10?

The satellite view of November 10 is different from the imagery captured a day earlier, on November 9.

The haze appeared thinner and more scattered on Monday, covering parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other northern states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation looked different on November 8, the day of Diwali. Satellite images showed Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and other northern regions covered by a dense layer of haze.

The use of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations can trigger an immediate rise in air pollution. However, the haze has remained visible over different parts of India throughout November, even as its intensity and spread have shifted from day to day.

Delhi Air Quality Improves To 'Poor' Category

Delhi's air quality improved on Tuesday, November 10, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) falling to 299, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This placed the national capital in the 'Poor' category.

The improvement came a day after Delhi recorded an AQI of 376 on Monday, November 9, when the air quality was classified as 'Very Poor'.

Higher wind speeds across the region contributed to the improvement in air quality, helping disperse some of the pollutants.

The development comes amid continued concerns over air pollution across northern India, where a thick layer of haze remains visible in satellite imagery.

What Are The AQI Categories?

According to the CPCB, the Air Quality Index is divided into six categories based on pollution levels and their potential impact on health.

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The categories are:

Good: 0-50

0-50 Satisfactory: 51-100

51-100 Moderate: 101-200

101-200 Poor: 201-300

201-300 Very Poor: 301-400

301-400 Severe: 401-500

With an AQI of 299 on Tuesday, Delhi remained in the 'Poor' category, although its air quality improved from the 'Very Poor' level recorded a day earlier.

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