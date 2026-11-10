Anna Konidela Deactivates Instagram After Separation Announcement With Pawan Kalyan

Anna Konidala, former wife of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has stepped away from Instagram following the announcement of their separation. Her account appeared to have been deactivated a day after the couple issued a joint statement confirming their decision to part ways after 13 years of marriage. The statement, issued on Monday night, said that the decision was taken with mutual understanding and respect.

Having only joined the platform earlier in March 2026, Anna had become increasingly active over the months. She frequently engaged fans via Q&As, shared quiet family moments, gave updates on Pawan Kalyan's health following surgery, and discussed adopting his surname after their 2013 wedding.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala's Separation Statement

In their statement, Pawan and Anna said they had spent a significant part of their lives together before deciding to part ways. The couple added that they would continue to remain friends and raise their children together.

“After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority,” the statement read.

They further requested privacy as they go through this personal phase and asked friends, relatives and well-wishers to show understanding and kindness. The statement also thanked everyone who had supported them throughout their journey.

Pawan Kalyan's Three Marriages

The separation marks the end of Pawan Kalyan's third marriage. The actor-politician first tied the knot with Nandini in September 1997. The two reportedly began living separately in 1999, but their divorce was legally finalised in 2008.

A year after his divorce, he married actress and filmmaker Renu Desai in 2009. The two first met on the sets of the 2000 Telugu film Badri and were together for several years before tying the knot. They were proud parents of two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. Their marriage, however, did not last and they legally divorced in 2012.

Pawan then married Russian-born actor Anna Lezhneva, now known as Anna Konidala, in September 2013. The two met on the sets of his 2011 film Teen Maar, in which Anna also acted. They have two children together, daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Separates From His Third Wife Anna After 13 Years Of Marriage

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.