Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Separates From His Third Wife Anna After 13 Years Of Marriage

Actor-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva have decided to end their 13-year marriage.

The couple shared a joint statement on Monday night, confirming their separation and saying the decision was made with mutual understanding and respect.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva's Separation Statement

In their statement, Pawan and Anna said they had spent a significant part of their lives together before deciding to part ways.

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While announcing the end of their relationship, the couple said they would continue to remain friends and raise their children together.

“Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority,” the couple said.

They further requested privacy during this personal phase and asked friends, relatives and well-wishers to show understanding and kindness. The statement also thanked everyone who had supported them throughout their journey.

Pawan Kalyan's Three Marriages

Pawan first married Nandini in 1997 in an arranged marriage. Their relationship ended in divorce in 2008. He later married actress and filmmaker Renu Desai in 2009. They have two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, and separated in 2012.

Anna, a Russian national, met Pawan during the filming of the 2011 Telugu film Teen Maar. The two married in September 2013 and have two children, daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

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Pawan Kalyan About His Marriages

During his appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show Unstoppable with NBK in 2023, Pawan spoke about the criticism surrounding his three marriages.

He explained that his first marriage was arranged by elders and that differences in opinion and circumstances can sometimes lead to a relationship ending.

Addressing the criticism, he said, “I didn't marry all the three at the same time. Neither do I live with all the three together.”

Pawan added that his marriages were not driven by desire or infatuation, but happened because his relationships did not work out.

He also said that his personal life was often used as a “weapon for criticism” because he was a politician.

“I carry no guilt within me,” he said, explaining that being a public figure meant his private life was open to public discussion. He also described his experiences with marriage and separation as painful.

Anna's Birthday Message For Pawan

The separation announcement comes just months after Anna shared a loving message for Pawan on his 55th birthday on September 2, 2026. She posted a photograph of the two together and praised the impact he had made on people's lives.

“Celebrating you today. You are in so many hearts, thoughts, and prayers, a beautiful reflection of how many lives you have touched and how much you have given to others. Happy Birthday!” Anna wrote.

The birthday post offered a glimpse into their relationship before the couple announced their decision to separate.

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