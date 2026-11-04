Baby Doll Singer Kanika Kapoor Announces Separation From Husband Gautam Hathiramani

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, best known for her hit song Baby Doll, has announced her separation from her husband, Gautam Hathiramani, bringing their four-year marriage to an end.

The singer shared the news on Instagram Story on Tuesday, saying the decision came after careful thought.

“Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future,” she wrote.

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She also asked people to respect their privacy during this time. “I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward,” she said.

Neither Kanika nor Gautam has disclosed what led to their separation.

Kanika And Gautam's Love Story

Kanika and Gautam, a London-based businessman, had known each other for nearly 15 years before they began dating. The singer had earlier shared that she asked Gautam to marry her twice, first in 2014 and again in 2020. Gautam later proposed to her in August 2021.

The two got married on May 20, 2022, in London. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family. Kanika's three children from her first marriage were also part of the celebrations. Her son Yuvraaj walked her to the mandap, while daughters Aayana and Samara stood beside her during the wedding rituals.

Her First Marriage And Children

Kanika was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok. They got married in 1998, when she was just 18, and later moved to London. The couple has three children together, daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj.

Kanika and Raj separated in 2012. After their split, she returned to India to focus on her music career. The singer has earlier said that she and Raj maintained a cordial relationship, with him continuing to be a part of their children's lives.

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Kanika Kapoor's Popular Songs

Kanika became famous in 2014 with Baby Doll, a hit song from Sunny Leone's film Ragini MMS 2. The track, composed by Meet Bros, helped her gain popularity as a playback singer. She also sang Lovely for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Happy New Year that year.

Her other popular songs include Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from Roy, Desi Look from Ek Paheli Leela, Nachan Farrate from All Is Well and Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab.

Kanika has also worked on independent music and international collaborations. Her song Jugni Ji gained attention before her Bollywood debut. In 2019, she appeared as a judge on the singing reality show The Voice.

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