Who Is Amy Acton? Meet Democrat Who Defeated Vivek Ramaswamy To Win Ohio Governor Race

Democrat Amy Acton has defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio governor's race on Wednesday, according to Decision Desk HQ, marking a significant setback for Republicans in the state. Acton, who is a physician and former Ohio health director, is set to become the state's first woman governor and its first Democratic governor in two decades.

Ohio went to polls on Tuesday to elect a successor to outgoing Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who is barred from seeking another term due to term limits. The Ohio Secretary of State's office has clarified that official, certified results will be published approximately three weeks after the election.

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Who Is Amy Acton?

Dr. Amy Acton is a physician, public health expert and Democratic politician, who served as director at the Ohio Department of Health under Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She became widely known during the COVID-19 pandemic for leading Ohio's public health response alongside DeWine.

According to her official campaign website and biographical profile, Acton's background includes medicine, public health, child advocacy, education and community health initiatives.

Acton grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, in a family whose members had worked in the steel mills. Her campaign biography says she experienced a difficult childhood marked by abuse, hunger and neglect. It also recounts that she spent time living in a tent during winter.

She worked as a waitress and delivered newspapers while pursuing her education. According to her campaign's account, she put herself through college and medical school.

Her upbringing is central to her political messaging. Acton frequently draws parallels between her own experience of financial hardship and the challenges faced by Ohio families struggling with living costs.

Education And Medical Career

Acton pursued a career in medicine, with a focus on children's health and preventive medicine. After medical school, she began a lifelong focus on children's health. Her first assignment was a pediatrics residency tackling the horrific consequences of the crack cocaine epidemic in children.

She then began a residency at Children's Hospital and Ohio State University, where she trained in pediatrics and preventive medicine. There, she created the first-ever residency rotation in child advocacy and gained a master's degree in public health.

She later worked as the Director of Project L.O.V.E., a partnership between Columbus area hospitals and community stakeholders focused on preventive health for Columbus-area children. She also joined the faculty at Ohio State University, where she became an award-winning professor of maternal and child health and global public health.

Amy later joined the Columbus Foundation, where she led on a wide variety of community health issues, from youth homelessness to women's health.

Role As Ohio's Health Director

In 2019, Republican Governor Mike DeWine appointed Acton as director of the Ohio Department of Health. She was the first woman physician to hold the position, according to her public biography.

Acton's public health responsibilities included tobacco-control and anti-vaping initiatives. Her campaign biography credits her with helping enact Tobacco-21 policies and anti-vaping measures. It also says she worked on Ohio's response to the opioid epidemic and helped shape a settlement intended to fund addiction recovery programmes.

Acton became a prominent public figure in 2020 when Ohio began responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. She worked alongside Governor DeWine on public health briefings and measures aimed at controlling the spread of the virus. Her pandemic-era leadership later became both an achievement cited by supporters and a point of criticism from opponents.

According to her campaign biography, she received the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation's Profile in Courage Award in 2021 for her leadership. USA Today named her Ohio's Woman of the Year in 2022.

Following her service in the DeWine administration, Amy returned to the Columbus Foundation and helped found the Center for Human Kindness, then worked with CEOs, mayors, and community advocates to launch Rapid 5, a nonprofit to integrate the region's park system and waterways, while lifting health and economic wellness. She also partnered with WKYC on an award-winning series called Health, Hope & Healing, where she spoke to Ohioans about the challenges they face and the innovative solutions they're using to move themselves forward.

Acton's Key Election Promises

Acton campaigned on affordability, healthcare, education and support for working families. Her campaign website outlined several priorities, including reducing household expenses, lowering healthcare costs, improving schools and addressing energy affordability.

She also proposed measures related to childcare, tax credits and consumer protection. Acton focused on the financial challenges faced by middle- and lower-income families, arguing that state policies should help residents manage rising costs.

According to the Associated Press, she also called for safeguards around data-centre development, including requirements that new facilities cover their own utility expenses.

Her campaign's policy proposals were aimed at addressing concerns about electricity costs, employment and the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.

Governor Race

The contest between Acton and Ramaswamy attracted national attention because of the candidates' contrasting backgrounds and the political significance of Ohio.

The Associated Press reported that Acton could become the first Democrat elected governor of Ohio in 20 years and the state's first woman governor.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and former 2024 Republican presidential candidate, was endorsed by President Donald Trump. The election was also seen as a test of Trump's political influence in a state he won convincingly in the 2024 presidential election.

According to the AP, campaign spending in the race exceeded $100 million, making it one of Ohio's most expensive gubernatorial contests.

Controversial Ad Campaign

One of the most contentious developments in the election was a campaign advertisement featuring Acton's estranged mother.

According to the Associated Press, Ramaswamy's campaign aired an advertisement in which Acton's mother called her a liar and urged voters not to support her. The advertisement triggered criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

The AP reported that Acton's mother had been estranged from her for decades. The report also described the difficult circumstances of Acton's childhood, including the indictment of her stepfather for raping her when she was a child.

The advertisement became a major point of discussion during the campaign and triggered a backlash against Ramaswamy. Acton's campaign continued to focus on affordability and public services, while Ramaswamy emphasised his business experience and proposals to reduce taxes.

What Acton's Victory Means For Ohio

Acton's victory marks a major political change in Ohio, where Republicans have held the governor's office since 2011. Her win could signal an opportunity for Democrats to regain ground in a state that has increasingly leaned Republican in recent elections.

Acton will succeed DeWine, whose second term ends in January 2027. The election also marks a historic milestone for women in Ohio politics. If the result is certified, Acton will become the state's first female governor.

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