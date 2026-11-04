DYK Bigg Boss 20’s Aasif Khan Served Guests At Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan’s Wedding Reception? 

Actor Aasif Khan, known for his stint in popular shows like Panchayat, Mirzapur and Paatal Lok, recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 20. While the actor has now carved a place for himself in the entertainment industry, his journey to success was far from easy. Before finding fame, Aasif went through pretty tough days in Mumbai, including working as a waiter and kitchen assistant.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, the actor made an interesting revelation about his early days in the city of dreams. He disclosed that he was part of the staff, serving guests at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's wedding reception.

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Aasif Khan Recalls Working At Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Wedding Reception

During the conversation, the interviewer asked Aasif whether he was working at the hotel where Kareena and Saif hosted their wedding reception. Confirming it, the actor recalled how he came across the names of the Bollywood couple while checking his duty assignment.

He said, “Actually, I was confused. There were two companies, Kiran and Shams. They had four hotels at that time. Westin, The Club Andheri, Santa Cruz Grand Hyatt, and Bandstand's Taj Lands End.”

Recalling the day, Aasif added, “That party was in Taj Mahal. It was in the Taj Mahal or Santa Cruz, I don't remember. But I remember well that when I went to Tuba, the name of the party was written there. So, it was written there, Saif Ali and Kareena. I asked them what it was. They said it was their reception and party.”

The actor further revealed that he was assigned duty at the event and got an opportunity to see several familiar faces. He added, “So, I got a duty in that. Okay. I saw a lot of people. After that, there were a lot of opportunities.”

Aasif Khan's Journey From Working As A Waiter To Becoming An Actor

Aasif's journey in showbiz began as a casting assistant before he starred as a junior artist. He appeared in Salman Khan's Ready and Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath. He later featured in Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted.

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The actor made his OTT debut in 2018 with Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur, where he played Babar, a loyal aide. He also appeared in Paatal Lok, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega and Mirzapur 2.

It was his appearance in Panchayat that brought Aasif wider recognition.and then he became a part of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20.

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