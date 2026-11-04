Salman Khan Drops 'Teri Sexy Beauty' Song From 'Maatrubhumi'; Actor's 5:12 AM Post Goes Viral | Watch

Salman Khan has released Teri Sexy Beauty, a new song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

The actor shared the song on social media on early Wednesday, adding a playful caption: “Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon.”

Featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the song is a fun blend of romance and mischief. Its lyrics describe being smitten by someone's beauty and feeling like an airplane taking off after two pegs, adding a playful touch to the track. Its YouTube description calls it a mix of “love, masti and a little madness”.

Song Credits

Teri Sexy Beauty features vocals by Salman Khan and Muskaan, with additional vocals by Sajid Khan. Sajid Khan has composed the music and written the lyrics, while Caesar Gonsalves has choreographed the song.

The music programming was done by Sajid Masood, Viplove Rajdeo and Rhythm Ratta at Taaleem Studio. Nitin Shankar and Sajid Khan handled the percussion, while John Hunt played the drums.

Robin Fargose performed on the trumpet, Kalyan Baruah played the electric guitar and bass, and Mark Parakh played the piano. Rhythm Ratta recorded the vocals, while Adele Pereira is credited as the song editor.

Salman had earlier released a patriotic song ‘Jai Hind' from the film on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. Sharing the track on Instagram, Salman urged fans to show love and respect for their country throughout the year, writing, “Saal bhar hona mangta hai boss.”

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Drops 'Jai Hind' Song From 'Maatrubhumi'; Fans Ask About Film's Release Date

All About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is presented by Salman Khan Films, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan. The film stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh.

Earlier titled ‘Battle of Galwan', the film is reportedly based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Salman plays an Army officer, while Chitrangda portrays his wife. The story is expected to focus on the soldiers involved in the conflict and the challenges they face in their personal lives.

Reports suggest that the film underwent changes and reshoots following concerns about its portrayal of China. It has reportedly received a No Objection Certificate from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, but its CBFC certification is still pending.

November 13 has been mentioned as a possible release date. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the film's release date yet.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan To Play A Cop In Sanjay Dutt's 'Khalnayak Returns'? Here's What We Know

Watch The Music Video Here:

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