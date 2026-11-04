US Midterm Election Results: When Will Vote Counting End In Key Senate States? What Happens Next?

As the United States awaits results from the midterm elections, with voters deciding the balance of power in the Congress, an election counting chart has been published by the New York Times, which uses the 2024 data to show which key Senate states are likely to report quickly and which ones may take longer.

Election results in the United States are not declared simultaneously across the country. Counting speed varies state by state, depending on local election rules, the volume of mail-in ballots, the time polling stations close and whether a race is closely contested.

The chart published by the newspaper shows data which compares the percentage of votes counted by midnight on Election Day and by noon the following day. The historical data highlights how state-specific election procedures and ballot processing rules can influence when results become clear.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Vetoes, Subpoenas Or Total Control: 3 US Midterm Scenarios That Could Reshape Trump's Term

When did counting finish in key senate states in 2024?

According to the chart, South Carolina and Ohio were among the fastest states in 2024. South Carolina had counted 96% of its votes by midnight, while Ohio had counted 95%. Both the states had reached 98% by noon the following day.

Maine had counted only 33% of its votes by midnight, with the figure increasing to 80% by noon the following day. New Hampshire had counted 76% by midnight and 93% by noon the next day.

In Michigan, 46% of votes had been counted by midnight, while Minnesota had counted 56%. Both states made significant progress by noon Wednesday, with Michigan reaching 99% and Minnesota completing its count.

Iowa had counted 90% of its votes by midnight and 99% by noon Wednesday, while Kansas had reached 87% and 97%, respectively. Nebraska and Texas had also counted substantial portions of their votes by midnight, reaching 61% and 88%, respectively.

Alaska was the slowest state in the chart, with no votes counted by midnight and 75% counted by noon Wednesday. The New York Times chart notes that Maine and Alaska may require additional ranked-choice tabulation if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

US Midterm Elections 2026: Why counting could take longer

Vote counting timelines vary depending on state election laws, the volume of ballots and when the officials are permitted to begin processing them. In some states, election officials can process mail-in ballots before Election Day, while others restrict such work until polling stations close.

The Associated Press highlighted California's large volume of mail-in ballots as a factor which could delay the final count. The Washington Post on the other hand, reported that Maine and Alaska are among the key 2026 senate states which are expected to count votes more slowly.

Election Night: What to expect?

The 2024 vote counting figures provide a useful benchmark, but they do not guarantee that the 2026 election results will follow the same timeline. Several factors can influence when the results become clear.

The first batches of votes counted on election night can create a misleading picture of the outcome. This phenomenon is often referred to as the "red mirage". It occurs when Republicans appear to be ahead in early results, but Democratic candidates gain ground as additional ballots are counted.

Meanwhile, the outcome of the House of Representatives may become clearer later than the Senate. In 2024, the Senate was called the following day while the House took eight days.

Alaska and Maine are among the states where vote counting may continue beyond election night. Both states use ranked-choice voting in certain elections. Under this system, voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, additional rounds of tabulation redistribute votes from eliminated candidates.

States have different rules regarding the processing and counting of absentee and mail-in ballots. Some states allow election officials to begin processing mail ballots before Election Day, while others have restrictions on when this work can begin.

What happens after counting?

Election-night projections are not the same as official results. News organisations such as the Associated Press analyse unofficial vote totals, outstanding ballots and election rules before projecting winners.

Election officials must still complete the required canvassing and certification procedures. Close races may also be subject to recounts or legal challenges.

The Associated Press has emphasised that it declares a winner only when the remaining votes cannot plausibly change the outcome.

ALSO READ: US Midterms 2026: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Raises Fresh Concerns For Indian Students

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.