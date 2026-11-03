US Midterms 2026: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Raises Fresh Concerns For Indian Students

Ahead of the US Midterm Elections 2026, fresh concerns are being raised for Indian students as Americans head to the polls amid tightening immigration policies under President Donald Trump. Indian students who were hoping to pursue higher education and build careers in America, would most likely face strict visa regulations and proposals that could substantially increase the cost of post-study employment opportunities, something that attracted thousands of Indian students over the years.

For many aspiring Indian students, an American university degree has offered more than an academic qualification. It has provided an opportunity to gain international work experience and secure long-term employment. However, changes to immigration regulations and growing financial barriers are prompting students and their families to reassess the cost and risk of pursuing further studies in the US.

One of the major concerns is on Optional Practical Training (OPT), a programme that allows eligible international students holding F-1 visas to work in the US in jobs directly related to their field of study, NDTV reported. The programme is important for Indian students pursuing science, technology, engineering and courses in mathematics, as eligible STEM graduates can apply for an extension beyond the standard OPT period.

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Recent proposals to hike fees associated with practical training have triggered concerns about the affordability of post-study employment. An increase in these costs could place additional financial pressure on international graduates who have spent substantial amounts on tuition, accommodation and living expenses.

The uncertainty comes alongside tighter immigration oversight introduced by the Trump administration. The US government has moved to replace the long-standing duration-of-status system for international students with fixed periods of authorised stay, subject to a maximum of four years. Students requiring additional time to complete their academic programmes would now need to seek approval for extension.

Indian students would be affected, given their presence in American universities and their reliance on practical training opportunities to gain professional experience post graduation.

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Nonetheless, the broader immigration debate has become an important issue ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of the US Congress for the remaining two years of Trump's presidential term.

The election outcome could influence how the administration pursues its immigration agenda. A Congress more willing to challenge the White House could increase scrutiny of proposed policy changes, while continued Republican control could provide support for the administration's priorities.

However, the midterm results would not automatically reverse existing immigration regulations, but for prospective Indian students, the developments have introduced a layer of uncertainty into decisions about overseas education. Beyond choosing universities and securing admission, applicants will now have to consider possible changes to visa eligibility, the duration of their stay and the financial implications of seeking employment.

Students currently pursuing degrees in the US may need to pay closer attention to the rules governing their immigration status, academic programme timelines and eligibility for practical training.

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