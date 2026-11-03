GTA VI Pre-Load Begins Soon — Check Date, Time, File Size & More

The wait for one of the most anticipated gaming releases is nearing its final stage, with players preparing for the launch across current-generation consoles.
Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S on November 19. Players who have pre-ordered the digital version can download the game ahead of its release through the pre-load facility. Those yet to place their orders still have time to pre-order and prepare for launch day.
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On PlayStation 5, digital pre-loading will begin on November 10 midnight local time in each player's respective time zone. On XBOX Series X|S, pre-loading will begin globally at 12 a.m. GMT on the same day, Rockstar Games said in an official release on Tuesday.
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Players opting for code-in-box editions will have to wait until November 12, when physical versions for both consoles are expected to become available through retailers.
Grand Theft Auto VI pre-load begins on November 10. There's still time to pre-order and ensure you're able to experience Grand Theft Auto VI when it launches on November 19. Details: https://t.co/FthhVn574j https://t.co/NzfKaSMGz9— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 3, 2026
Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Load File Size
The pre-load file can require up to 212 GB of storage, depending on the device. Players should therefore check their available console storage before the download begins.
Making sufficient space in advance can help players avoid storage-related issues when pre-loading the game. The large file size also means that players may want to begin the process as soon as it becomes available for their respective console.
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How To Pre-Load GTA VI
Players can find detailed instructions for pre-loading Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S through the Rockstar Support site. The guide provides the steps required to download the game ahead of its release.
Rockstar Games' official Grand Theft Auto VI website also offers several other details and features related to the game. Players can watch official videos, including An Extended Look, while the music section features previews and singles from Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.
The website also includes Only in Leonida, which allows players to explore Vice City and other locations featured in the game. Details about the Ultimate Edition are also available through the official site.
Grand Theft Auto VI Poster And Map
Rockstar Games will add an official printable Grand Theft Auto VI cover art poster and a map of Leonida to its website on November 19. Both will be available as free digital downloads.
A physical, double-sided version of the poster will also be released through the Rockstar Store shortly after launch. It will be priced at $0.99 when purchased separately. Alternatively, players can receive the poster as a free gift with any purchase from the Rockstar Store.
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