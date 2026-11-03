Ed Sheeran Reveals BTS Details Of 'Tu Mil Jaaye' Song From Shah Rukh Khan's King

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his latest Bollywood collaboration, sharing details about how the song Tu Mil Jaaye came together and the artists involved in the project.

Sheeran shared a behind-the-scenes video from the recording session on Instagram on Tuesday. The clip features the singer performing portions of Tu Mil Jaaye in Hindi, with music composer Jigar Saraiya accompanying him.

The song also features Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi and is part of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. Explaining how the track came together, Sheeran recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and said the actor had suggested that he make a song for his next film.

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“When i first met Shah Rukh, he said i must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We've got to know each other over the years and i love him,” Sheeran wrote.

The singer also recalled his most recent visit to India, when he went to Shah Rukh's home in Mumbai to ask the actor to feature in the music video for Sapphire, his song with Arijit Singh.

According to Sheeran, Shah Rukh introduced him to Sachin-Jigar during that visit. He subsequently wrote and recorded his portion of Tu Mil Jaaye that same night.

“Last time i was India i went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and i wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night,” he wrote.

Sheeran added, “I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project.”

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Tu Mil Jaaye Breaks YouTube Record

Tu Mil Jaaye was released on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday. The romantic track, featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, has recorded the biggest 24-hour YouTube debut for an Indian film song, surpassing the previous record held by Jawan's Zinda Banda.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh Khan's reunion with the filmmaker after Pathaan. The action thriller also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on December 24, 2026.

READ | Kareena Kapoor Confirms Her Collab With Shah Rukh Khan's King: 'Let's Dance Together'

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