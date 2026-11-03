Govt Proposes Mandatory SAF Blending For Airlines From Jan 2027 In Draft Policy; Target 20% By 2040

The Centre has proposed mandatory blending of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for international flights from January 2027. The requirement is reportedly set to increase in phases to 20% by 2040. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has circulated the 'Draft SAF Policy, 2026', which proposes an initial blending mandate of 1% for international flights.

The proposal, a copy of which has been reviewed by NDTV Profit, outlines a two-phase roadmap, with SAF blending targeted to incraese to 5% by 2030 under the first phase, and then to 20% by 2040 under the second phase.

Airlines and oil marketing companies (OMCs) could also face penalties for failing to comply with the proposed SAF blending requirements, according to the draft seen by NDTV Profit.

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90% ATF Uplift Requirement

The SAF draft has also proposed that domestic and international airlines uplift 'at least 90% of their annual aviation turbine fuel' (ATF) requirements from international airports in India.

This is aimed at preventing what the Centre describes as 'economic tankering'. This involves airlines carrying additional fuel from another airport to avoid purchasing fuel at a destination where it is more expensive, ultimately affecting fuel demand and airport operations.

The airports will also have separate responsibilities under the proposed policy. They will be required to ensure that infra for SAF storage, handling and distribution is in order.

The draft copy also proposes that airports coordinate with oil marketing companies to facilitate the logistics and blending operations needed to supply the required SAF.

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