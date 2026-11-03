IMD Issues Cyclone Safety Tips: 5 Things People Must Avoid During A Storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued five safety tips for people during a cyclone, stressing the importance of staying alert and following official advisories.

The weather department urged people to avoid coastal areas and beaches, stay away from flooded roads and overflowing water bodies, and never touch fallen electric wires.

IMD also advised people to remain indoors during strong winds, avoid taking shelter under trees and follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities.

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Severe cyclonic storm Murasu began its landfall process close to Ongole in Prakasam district in the early hours of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Met department, the cyclone started making landfall around 1 am on Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale winds reaching speeds of up to 110 kmph and gusting up to 120 kmph.

Where Is Cyclone Murasu Now?

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu moved across the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Narasapur while passing near Ongole during the time period from 3:30 am to 5:30 am IST on Tuesday.

The storm produced winds between 100 and 110 kmph with gusts reaching 120 kmph. The storm reached its center at 5:30 am IST when it positioned itself above the southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh near Ongole.

The storm center positioned itself at 40 km southwest of Bapatla and 80 km north-northeast of Kavali and 120 km west-southwest of Machilipatnam and 130 km north of Nellore.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Murasu Live Tracker: Murasu Makes Landfall, Andhra Coast Battered By Heavy Rains, 120 Kmph Winds

The department stressed that taking the right precautions and acting on official warnings can help save lives during a cyclone.

IMD's 5 Cyclone Safety Tips

1. Stay Away From Coastal Areas And Beaches

People should avoid going near the sea, coastal areas and beaches during a cyclone.

The advisory is particularly important for fishermen, who should stay away from the sea and follow official instructions regarding fishing activities.

2. Never Cross Flooded Roads

People should avoid travelling through flooded roads and stay away from overflowing rivers and streams.

Even if the water appears shallow, crossing flooded areas can be dangerous. People should not attempt to walk or drive through waterlogged roads.

3. Stay Indoors And Avoid Taking Shelter Under Trees

During a cyclone, people should remain indoors and stay away from windows.

Taking shelter under trees during strong winds can be dangerous, as branches may break or trees may fall. People should move to a safe indoor location.

4. Never Touch Fallen Electric Wires

People should never touch fallen electric wires, as they may still be live and can cause electrocution.

Stay away from the wires and inform the concerned authorities about the danger.

5. Follow Official Weather Warnings And Evacuation Instructions

People should not ignore official warnings issued by the IMD, government agencies or other authorised sources.

Residents should follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities and move to designated safe locations whenever advised.

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IMD Urges People To Stay Alert

The IMD has stressed the importance of remaining alert and following official weather advisories during a cyclone.

People should prioritise their safety, avoid risky activities and follow instructions issued by the authorities to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

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