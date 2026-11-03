Iran's New Billboard Targets US President With 'We Will Kill Trump' Message, Shows Him Behind Bars

Tehran witnessed a fresh escalation in anti-US messaging on Tuesday, with massive billboards and banners carrying threats against US President Donald Trump erected across the city.

In central Tehran, a large billboard overlooking the busy Enghelab Square featured a depiction of Trump behind bars alongside the phrase, "We will kill Trump."

A nearby billboard showed Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with bloodied faces and torn suits. The display featured tattered Israeli and American flags in the background.

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Crowds gathered in the square, waving red flags and holding banners bearing the words, "There will be blood", as they demanded revenge for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, sparking the war in the Middle East.

Tehran has frequently witnessed the installation of billboards and displays ridiculing Trump, threatening retaliation and proclaiming victory over the United States in the ongoing conflict.

Fresh diplomatic initiatives have emerged in recent days to bring Tehran and Washington to the negotiating table, with the aim of preventing a renewed outbreak of hostilities that have spread across the region and pushed up global prices.

Trump has indicated that a deal remains a possibility, even as his Republican Party faces key US midterm elections on Tuesday amid growing voter dissatisfaction, partly fuelled by the Iran war.

Elsewhere in Tehran, anti-Trump displays have taken several other forms. An open-air exhibition at the busy Tajrish Square in northern Tehran showcased paintings of Trump, including one depicting him lying face-down on the ground with a bloodied face and a foot placed on his head.

Another painting showed a bomb covering his face.

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A life-sized replica of a prison cell has also been set up nearby, with an actor portraying Trump confined inside throughout the day. A screen placed alongside the installation displays images of the destruction caused by US airstrikes on Iran.

Tehran has accused Trump of intentionally targeting civilian sites during the war, including a school and a wedding ceremony, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people, among them women and children.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, government-sponsored billboards and murals have been a prominent feature of Iran's public spaces. They have been used to honour allies, commemorate military figures and convey political messages to the country's rivals, particularly the United States and Israel.

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