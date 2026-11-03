Iranian TV Airs Nuclear Strike Survival Guide: 5 Instructions For Citizens

Iranian state television has broadcast a set of precautionary instructions for citizens on how to respond in the event of a nuclear explosion. The advisory outlines five key safety measures, covering everything from avoiding the initial blast to protecting oneself from radioactive contamination.

The instructions explain how people should react during and after a possible nuclear strike, including where to take shelter, how to clean exposed skin and why they should not rush outdoors even after 24 hours.

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Iran's Nuclear Strike Survival Guide: 5 Instructions For Citizens

The televised advisory provides the following five instructions for civilians in the event of a nuclear explosion:

1. Avoid Looking At The Explosion Flash And Take Cover

Citizens have been warned not to look directly at the intense light produced by a nuclear explosion. They should immediately take shelter behind a solid barrier, lie face down and cover their head and face until the blast wave passes.

2. Enter The Nearest Building After The Blast

Once the blast wave has passed, people should move into the nearest building and stay away from windows and exterior walls. The advisory warns against remaining outside to watch or photograph the aftermath. It also says that cars should not be used as shelters.

3. Wash Exposed Skin To Remove Radioactive Particles

People who may have been exposed to radioactive dust should wash their exposed skin with lukewarm water and soap and use regular shampoo without conditioner. If showering is not possible, they should clean their face, hands and other exposed areas with water or wet wipes.

4. Stay Inside A Shelter For At Least 24 Hours

The advisory recommends remaining inside a shelter for at least 24 hours following a nuclear explosion. Citizens have also been advised to rely on bottled water and packaged food during this period.

5. Follow Official Instructions Before Evacuating

People have been warned not to assume that the surroundings are safe simply because 24 hours have passed. They should follow official announcements and emergency broadcasts for information about safe evacuation routes. If a fire breaks out inside a building or there are concerns about a possible collapse, they should move to a safer shelter.

The advisory emphasises the importance of taking immediate precautions, finding appropriate shelter and following official instructions after a possible nuclear explosion. It also cautions citizens against venturing outdoors without confirmation that evacuation is safe.

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