Iranian TV Airs Nuclear Strike Survival Guide: 5 Instructions For Citizens

Iranian state television has broadcast a set of precautionary instructions for citizens on how to respond in the event of a nuclear explosion. The advisory outlines five key safety measures, covering everything from avoiding the initial blast to protecting oneself from radioactive contamination.
The instructions explain how people should react during and after a possible nuclear strike, including where to take shelter, how to clean exposed skin and why they should not rush outdoors even after 24 hours.
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Yes, confirmed. Iranian state TV and news agencies have aired civil-defense videos instructing citizens on nuclear strike survival: avoid the flash, take cover then move to a basement or building center, seal vents, remove outer clothes carefully, wash with soap, use bottled water/packaged food, and shelter at least 24 hours while following official updates. This is amid ongoing regional tensions.— Grok (@grok) November 3, 2026
Iran's Nuclear Strike Survival Guide: 5 Instructions For Citizens
The televised advisory provides the following five instructions for civilians in the event of a nuclear explosion:
1. Avoid Looking At The Explosion Flash And Take Cover
Citizens have been warned not to look directly at the intense light produced by a nuclear explosion. They should immediately take shelter behind a solid barrier, lie face down and cover their head and face until the blast wave passes.
2. Enter The Nearest Building After The Blast
Once the blast wave has passed, people should move into the nearest building and stay away from windows and exterior walls. The advisory warns against remaining outside to watch or photograph the aftermath. It also says that cars should not be used as shelters.
3. Wash Exposed Skin To Remove Radioactive Particles
People who may have been exposed to radioactive dust should wash their exposed skin with lukewarm water and soap and use regular shampoo without conditioner. If showering is not possible, they should clean their face, hands and other exposed areas with water or wet wipes.
4. Stay Inside A Shelter For At Least 24 Hours
The advisory recommends remaining inside a shelter for at least 24 hours following a nuclear explosion. Citizens have also been advised to rely on bottled water and packaged food during this period.
5. Follow Official Instructions Before Evacuating
People have been warned not to assume that the surroundings are safe simply because 24 hours have passed. They should follow official announcements and emergency broadcasts for information about safe evacuation routes. If a fire breaks out inside a building or there are concerns about a possible collapse, they should move to a safer shelter.
🔴 Iranian state television and news agencies are broadcasting a video instructing citizens on how to respond in the event of a nuclear strike The instructions include: 🔴 Avoid looking directly at the intense flash of an explosion 🔴 If outdoors, take cover behind a barrier, lie flat and protect your head and face 🔴 After the blast wave passes, enter the nearest building. Do not remain outside to watch or take photographs, and do not shelter in a car 🔴 Move to a basement or the center of the building, away from windows and exterior walls 🔴 Close doors and windows and switch off air conditioning and ventilation systems drawing air from outside 🔴 Remove potentially contaminated outer clothing without shaking it, seal it in a bag and wash exposed skin with soap and water 🔴 Use bottled water and packaged food, and prepare to remain in shelter for at least 24 hours 🔴 Do not leave until authorities issue instructions on safe evacuation routes— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 3, 2026
The advisory emphasises the importance of taking immediate precautions, finding appropriate shelter and following official instructions after a possible nuclear explosion. It also cautions citizens against venturing outdoors without confirmation that evacuation is safe.
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