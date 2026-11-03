Bihar Museum Ranked 9th In World's Best Museums List: Check Which Global Icons It Beat

Patna's Bihar Museum has secured the ninth position in the World's 100 Best Museums 2026 list, published by Germany-based travel guide Worth a Journey. It is also the highest-ranked museum in Asia.

The ranking places Bihar Museum ahead of several internationally recognised institutions. New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art came in 10th, while Paris's Louvre was ranked 31st.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary welcomed the recognition in a social media post, highlighting the museum's achievement.

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What You Can See At Bihar Museum

The museum displays artefacts spanning the earliest civilisations up to 1764. An orientation gallery helps visitors navigate its various sections.

Gallery A explores the Mauryan period under Ashoka, along with the development of Buddhism and Jainism. Gallery B showcases art from the Sunga, Kushana, Gupta and Pala periods. Gallery C features artefacts linked to the Nawabs of Bengal, the Patna School of Painting, Sufism and Sikhism.

The Historical Art Gallery houses the famous Didarganj Yakshi, a 5-foot-2-inch statue carved from Chunar sandstone. It was discovered in 1917 on the banks of the Ganga at Didarganj. The gallery also displays Daniell prints, Hindu deities and medieval miniatures.

The Regional Art Gallery features traditional art forms such as Manjusha, Mithila (Godna and Kohbar), Tikuli and Sujni. The Diaspora Art Gallery traces the history of Biharis who settled across the world, with a particular focus on the Girmitiyas, the 19th-century indentured labourers who travelled to places such as Mauritius, Fiji, South Africa and the Caribbean under British rule.

The Contemporary Art Gallery features works by 30 artists tracing social and cultural changes in India after independence. The museum also has a Children's Gallery with interactive displays on animals, folk art, culture and science, along with a Visible Storage area showcasing punch-marked coins and terracotta artefacts.

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Current Exhibition, Timings And Ticket Prices

The museum is currently hosting Cosmic Garden, an exhibition running until November 15. It features works by Madhvi Parekh and Manu Parekh, along with embroidered pieces by Karishma Swali and the Chanakya School of Craft.

The galleries are open from 10 am to 5 pm, Tuesday to Sunday. The museum remains closed on Mondays and on certain religious and national holidays.

The Children's Gallery, Children's Café, museum shop and library remain open until 7 pm, while the restaurant operates until 9 pm.

Regular tickets, valid from 10 am to 5 pm, cost Rs 100 for Indian adults and Rs 50 for Indian children. For international visitors, tickets cost Rs 500 for adults and Rs 250 for children. School group tours are priced at Rs 25 per student.

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Tickets are cheaper after 5 pm for Indian visitors, at Rs 50 for adults and Rs 25 for children, and remain valid until 7 pm. International visitor rates remain unchanged.

The museum is located on Nehru Path in Patna, approximately 10 minutes by road from both Patna Airport and Patna railway station.

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