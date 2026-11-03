What Is 'Mogging'? Gen Z Slang Term Named Collins Dictionary's Word Of The Year 2026

If you've heard teenagers use the word "mogging", it has now received recognition from one of the world's leading English dictionaries. Collins English Dictionary has named "mogging" its Word of the Year for 2026, choosing it over other shortlisted words such as "firewave" and "ghost job".

Collins defines mogging as outperforming or outshining someone or something, often in a way that makes the other person look worse by comparison. This could be about looks, confidence, status or pretty much anything else.

The word has spread rapidly across social media, with its usage rising by 210% this year, according to Collins.

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Where Did The Word Come From?

"Mogging" is believed to have originated as a shortening of AMOG, or "alpha male of the group". According to Collins, it first appeared around 2016 as a noun in bodybuilding circles, referring to the most physically dominant man in a gym. It later became a verb and spread through the manosphere and incel communities online, spaces often associated with misogynistic views.

Today, the term is largely used humorously or ironically. A new video game can mog an old favourite, while a friend's homemade bread can mog yours. Gen Z and Gen Alpha, in particular, have adopted the word in a light-hearted way.

Collins Managing Director Alex Beecroft said younger generations had turned the word into humorous slang, "making the language their own and 'mogging' the rest of us!"

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The Rest Of The Shortlist

"Carspreading", modelled on "manspreading", refers to carmakers building bigger and heavier vehicles with every new model. Collins noted that SUVs made up well over half of new car sales in 2025.

"Manchesterism" is the political philosophy associated with Andy Burnham, built around giving more power to regions and combining economic growth with social progress. The word dates back to the 19th century, when it had a different meaning. Burnham revived it in a newspaper article in January, and by July he had replaced Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

"Firewave", coined by Imperial College London researchers in 2025, describes several wildfires breaking out within a short period after prolonged spells of hot, dry weather. The heat also brought "hydration break" onto the list. These short breaks for players to drink water featured in every match at the 2026 World Cup.

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"Ghost job" refers to a vacancy advertised by an employer with no genuine intention of hiring. Collins cited a UK study that found roughly a third of advertised roles were ghost jobs.

"Friendslop" began as an insult for cheap, independent video games designed to be played with friends, before gamers adopted the term themselves. "Fricy" describes food that is both fruity and spicy, while "bixie" refers to a hairstyle that falls between a bob and a pixie cut. The style was worn this year by Zendaya, Jessie Buckley and Helen Mirren.

The most serious entry is "P(doom)", which refers to the estimated probability that artificial intelligence could cause the collapse of human civilisation. It began as an in-joke among AI insiders and has since become a topic of wider discussion, even at dinner parties.

According to Collins, the common thread is that in 2026, everything seems to be outdoing something else.

Last year, Collins chose "vibe coding" as its Word of the Year. The term refers to using AI to build software by describing what you want rather than writing the code yourself.

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